The Beatles: The Video Game

Beatles’ music still isn’t on iTunes, but it will be arriving on your PlayStation in late 2009. The Hollywood Reporter writes that MTV Networks and Harmonix are working together to develop a video game based on the Beatles catalog. The game will be based on the popular “Rock Band” platform and will take users on an “experimental journey” through the Beatles’ career. Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr are both involved in the game’s vision and direction, but—bad news for purists here—so is Yoko Ono.