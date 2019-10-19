CHEAT SHEET
SCARY GOOD DEALS
A Scarily Solid Deal: Amazon’s Halloween Costumes Are up to 50% Off for a Limited Time Only
Not to spook you, but Halloween is just around the corner. And if you haven’t yet decided whether you should be the modern-day, romper-rocking Little Bo Peep from Toy Story 4 or Stranger Things’ Eleven—or toss on that inflatable T-Rex suit for the third year in a row—you should probably make moves. While we don’t advise leaving these big life decisions to the last minute, this time you’re in luck. Halloween costumes and accessories on Amazon are now up to 50% off. The deal is good on select costumes for women, men and children—though there’s a gamut of costumes from which to choose. Think: Alice in Wonderland (20% off), Spiderman (15% off), Super Mario and Luigi (15% off), and more. Want to come to the Halloween party dressed to impress? OK, Prince Charming. YouTube makeup tutorial fail? Toss on a Shrek mask, and call it a day. Feel like lazily rolling up in an adult animal onesie? We don’t blame you, especially because you can snag these ones for 15 percent off.Can’t think of anything more original than a skeleton? At least you’ll get 49 percent off this one. And, as always, Amazon Prime members receive free shipping. | Get it on Amazon >
Scouted is internet shopping with a pulse. Follow us on Twitter and sign up for our newsletter for even more recommendations and exclusive content. Curious about a specific product? Let us know! Don’t forget to check out our coupon site to find great deals from your favorite brands. Please note that if you buy something featured in one of our posts, The Daily Beast may collect a share of sales.