Ever Wonder What Amazon Private Label Brands Are and What’s Worth Buying? Here’s a Guide

In the last couple of years, Amazon has doubled-down on their private label brands, ie. brands developed in-house by Amazon and not third party retailers like Nike, L.L. Bean, etc. From home goods to fashion, there are so many more sub-brands buried in your Amazon search results than you likely even realized. When it comes to in-house brands, you’re getting access to well-designed pieces that are just 2-day shipping away from being in your wardrobe. To help you find the best stuff these private labels have to offer, we rounded up the best-selling and top-rated womenswear styles that are worth adding to your cart from Lark & Ro, Core10, and more.

Amazon Essentials

Like the name says, Amazon Essentials is all about basics. The focus is on things you use every day, like T-shirts, socks, button-downs, and jackets.

Women's Cotton Stretch Bikini Panty 6-Pack Is it possible to rave about underwear? If it’s Amazon Essentials, apparently. These come with over 9,500 reviews and a 4.4-star rating. They’re made of mostly cotton with a touch of elastane for stretch and comfort. They’re also tag-free. Buy on Amazon $ 20 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Arabella

Simple, easy-to-wear undergarments can actually be pretty hard to find. Arabella is all about comfort, durability, and simplicity. There are bras and bralettes, night gowns, underwear, and more.

Women's Maxi Loungewear Caftan If you want a nightgown that you could wear out of the shower, to the store, and basically anywhere, this is it. The flowy fabric and flattering cut is perfect for anyone and won’t leave you feeling frumpy if you run into someone on laundry day. Buy on Amazon $ 34 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Aurique

This brand is at the forefront of activewear trends, with mesh inserts and color-blocking. Styles include joggers, leggings, sports bras, T-shirts, and more.

Women's Hoodie This asymmetrical hoodie is not your average sweatshirt. The wrap-over closure is stylish without sacrificing function and the thumbholes add another level of comfort for working out or just walking around. Buy on Amazon $ 28 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Cable Stitch

Full of on-trend basics, Cable Stitch’s knitwear is the standout. It has flattering styles for all sizes and a plethora of silhouettes and patterns. This is a brand that knows how to make wardrobe staples.

Women's Mock Neck Cozy Sweater Coming in seven different neutral colors, this mock neck sweater has all the makings of your new favorite top. The slouchy fit and oversized sleeves make it the perfect thing to put on when you just do not feel like getting dressed, but still want to look put-together. Buy on Amazon $ 60 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Core10

You’ll never have to sacrifice fashion for function with this brand. Inclusive sizing ( XS-3X) and highly-rated basics like leggings are the pillars of Core 10.

'All Around' Sports Bra This sports bra has extremely high ratings and also offers inclusive sizing (XS-3X). You can choose from a strappy or T-strap back and from a handful of colors, from classic black to bright yellow. It’s made with a compression fit to help minimize bounce and has an overbust seam for a better shape. Buy on Amazon $ 25 Free Shipping

Daily Ritual

Simple basics don’t have to be boring. This private label brand keeps things paired down when it comes to silhouette but leans into comfort with soft fabrics and flattering cuts.

Seamed Front, 2-Pocket Ponte Knit Legging Are the leggings or are they pants? Who cares? Wear these ponte leggings under a big sweater or pair them with a button down and booties. The front seam and back pocket give them a trouser feel with a stretch you just can’t beat. They also come in eight different colors. Their sleeveless gathered dress is also a Scouted reader favorite. Buy on Amazon $ 24 Free Shipping | Free Returns

find.

Inspired by trends across the globe, find. was made to bring fashion-forward thinking into anyone’s closet. From clothing to shoes and accessories, this brand is a one-stop-shop for easy access to coveted styles.

Women's Skinny Mid Rise Stretch Jeans These mid-rise skinny jeans have a touch of elastane to keep them comfortable all day. They come in four different washes, from classic blue to washed black. Buy on Amazon $ 33

Good Threads

When it comes to classic, Americana-inspired pieces, Good Threads is the brand to look to. With denim and cotton at the forefront, these items of clothing add a vintage feel to any outfit.

Women's Washed Jersey Cotton Pocket Crewneck T-Shirt Made to feel like a vintage tee, this crewneck T-shirt will be a staple in your wardrobe. It’s 100% cotton and comes in a handful of colors, including a few iterations of stripes (my fave). Buy on Amazon $ 15 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Lark & Ro

Chic, polished, and fashion-forward are three words I’d use to describe Lark & Ro. With a hint of feminine details like pleats and ruffles, this brand keeps things simple but always adds a little extra flair to every piece.

Classic Cap Sleeve Wrap Dress The search for the perfect Little Black Dress may be over. With a slight cap sleeve and faux wrap skirt, this flattering dress can be worn practically anywhere, from work to date night and beyond. Choose from 26 different colors and patterns. Buy on Amazon $ 39 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Meraki

Relaxed and simple, this is a line all about sleek silhouettes and stark solid colors like black and khaki. The cuts are easy-to-wear and can pair with basically anything in your closet.

Women's Rib Maxi Skirt Pair this simple maxi skirt with sneakers in the spring or booties in the winter. This will be the workhorse of your wardrobe, with the ability to be worn with so many different things both on top and bottom. Buy on Amazon $ 24 Free Shipping | Free Returns

