The Topo Designs Rover Pack Is The Only Backpack I Trust With My Belongings

Finding a backpack that does it all can be tricky. For a while, I had three different backpacks: one that I used for hiking, one for weekends, and one for commuting and travel. If it sounds crazy, that’s because it was. But it was necessary. Different backpacks required different touches: the backpack I used on the weekend was fairly small, my commuting pack was sleek and laptop friendly, and my hiking bag had supportive straps. Not to mention, my hiking backpack was green and orange, and after about a year, the zippers started to break. That was before I decided to invest in a backpack that can do it all, and doesn’t use a zipper (for its main compartment, at least).

SO, WHAT AM I GETTING MYSELF INTO?

The Topo Designs Rover Pack has a drawstring pocket and the top clips over the drawstring and cinches down, so it’ll be the perfect size for wherever you’re headed next. If you need something that’s big enough to carry your laptop, the Rover Pack has a nice protective pocket, and if you’re going hiking, the straps are breathable, yet lightweight. I throw my gym clothes in the main compartment and sometimes my lunch, and it remains sleek enough to fit onto even the most crowded subway cars with me. It has two outer pockets as well, so if there’s something I need to get to quickly, I don’t have to search a long time to find it. There are adjustable side pockets, meaning instead of trusting a flimsy mesh elastic pocket with my favorite water bottle, I can rest easy knowing my it’s safe and secure.

WHY IT’S WORTH IT TO GO WITH TOPO

Before I tried the Rover Pack from Topo, I was ready to give up on backpacks. A good backpack should be able to go anywhere with you, and do anything, and up until trying this one out, I hadn’t found one that could. But the Rover Pack can do it all, and will keep you in vogue, too.

Classic Rover Backpack Buy on Nordstrom $ 99 Free Shipping | Free Returns

