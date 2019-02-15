The Best Mattress Sales for Presidents’ Day from Nectar, Purple, Bear, and More

DON’T SLEEP ON SAVING

Don’t sleep on these Presidents’ Day savings, just sleep on a new mattress.

Jillian Lucas

Commerce Editorial Manager

Mattress sales are going on all around you and it’s not your imagination (or some small-scale Baader-Meinhof Phenomenon). Presidents’ Day has a history of featuring a multitude of sales from mattress brands and, nowadays, even from direct-to-consumer brands that disrupted the legacy mattress space are getting in on the discounts.

    Nest Bedding: $300 off select mattresses

    Boll & Branch: Use code PRESIDENTS20 for 20% off mattresses and solid hemmed sheets

    Bear: 20% off sitewide, plus 2 free cloud pillows using code PRES20

    Wayfair: Up to 65% off Sealy mattresses

    Allswell: 15% off mattresses with code PREZ

    Leesa: Up to $400 off Matresses plus 20% off Accessories

    Purple: Up to $350 Off Mattress + Sleep Bundle

    Birch: Get $200 off any mattress with code

    Helix: Up to $200 off + 2 free Dream Pillows on any mattress 

    Nectar: $100 off every mattress

    Scouted is internet shopping with a pulse. Follow us on Twitter and sign up for our newsletter for even more recommendations and exclusive content. Please note that if you buy something featured in one of our posts, The Daily Beast may collect a share of sales.