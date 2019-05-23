Shop The Best Memorial Day Deals on Apparel, Home Goods, Tech and More

It’s Memorial Day, which means summer is unofficially here. And that means a ton of retailers are having a sale on everything you could possibly need. We're rounding up some of the best, so you can bookmark it and come back when your boss isn't looking at your screen. There's everything from furniture from Burrow, to discounted tech on Amazon. It's a free-for-all of discounts, so it wouldn't hurt even just to look.

Home

Save 20% on all design packages at Modsy: Use code MEMORIAL

Take up to 60% off select luxury bedding, sheets and home décor from Crane + Canopy

Up to 20% off sitewide from Burrow: Use code SUMMER19

Get a free monogrammed terrycloth robe with $250+ purchases from Riley Home

25% off full price products from Outdoor Fellows: Use code SUMMERFUN

Up to 25% off furniture, lighting, rugs, and more at Lulu and Georgia: Use code GOOD to get 15% off order of $300 and up. Use code BETTER to get 20% off order of $600 and up. Use code BEST to get 25% off orders of $900 and up.

Up to 45% off outdoor and indoor cookware at Sur La Table: Up to 20% off BBQ cookware, up to 45% off KitchenAid products, and up to 45% off cast iron cookware from Staub, Le Cresuset, Lodge, and more.

Up to 30% off top-rated grills at Lowe’s

Up to 30% off patio and home goods from Target

Tech

Echo Wall Clock, $25 on Amazon

TP-Link AC1750 Smart WiFi Router, $57 on Amazon

Up to 40% off computers, TVs, headphones and more from Walmart

30% off phone cases and accessories from Specks

Save $79 when you buy a Google Nest Hub and Nest Hello doorbell from Lowe’s

Save up to $150 on certified refurbished Sonos products from Sonos

eero Home WiFi System, $119 on Amazon

Withings / Nokia | Body+ Smart Body Composition Wi-Fi Digital Scale, $79 on Amazon

Apparel and Accessories

25% off summer-ready bathing suits, shoes, accessories and more from ban.do

20% off sitewide from GREATS: Use code SUNNY20

Up to 50% off almost everything from Gap: Use code WARMUP

40% off your entire purchase from Perry Ellis

40% off sitewide from Danskin

Up to $200 off custom suitcases at ROAM: Use code MEM200 to get $100 off orders up to $600, $150 off orders between $600 and $1,000, and $200 off orders over $1,000.

20% off your entire purchase from L.L.Bean: Use code SUMMER

Extra 30% off outlet items from Under Armour: Use code MAY30

25% off select styles from Columbia

25% off plus free shipping from PrAna

25% off sitewide from Skagen: Use code SALE25

25% off sitewide on gifts, apparel, and more from Vida: Use code 3DAYGETAWAY

Up to 50% off apparel and gear from REI: Members can save 20% on one eligible item with code ANNV19.

Take an extra 25% off sale items from Clarks: Use code EXTRA25

Up to 50% off select apparel and gear from Backcountry

50% off everything from Eddie Bauer: Use code TRAIL50

Up to 50% off men’s and women’s apparel, home goods, and more from Nordstrom

Extra 10-20% off select items from Macy's: Use code MEMDAY

Up to 40% off select styles from Shopbop

40% off plus extra 30% off sale items from Kenneth Cole

Get an extra 20% off sale items at Richer Poorer: Use code MEMORIAL20 to get the discount on men’s and women’s sale items.

Get 20% off all lenses at Lensabl: Use code MDW at checkout to get the discount.

Scouted is internet shopping with a pulse. Follow us on Twitter and sign up for our newsletter for even more recommendations and exclusive content. Please note that if you buy something featured in one of our posts, The Daily Beast may collect a share of sales.