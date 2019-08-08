The Best Men’s Performance Running Shorts for Running, Working Out, and Other Activities

Like I shared when I recommended the best performance shirts to get you through runs this summer, I sweat a lot. I sweat more than a lot when I’m working out. And when I’m running, I sweat the most. Sweating a lot during runs can have some bad side effects that are much worse than just the stink your old shirt has taken on. From chafing to rashes, a bad set of running shorts could really ruin your day and create problems that last longer than a 5k. I’ve been trying on a lot of different running shorts and sweating them out from the gym to the running trail along the Hudson. Here are some of my favorites and a few other options for you to consider.

6'' X-Purpose Short with Lining, $68 at Hill City: Generally speaking, these are my favorite overall fitness shorts to wear—whether I’m running or skipping cardio that day and only lifting. When Hill City does something, it does it with purpose and, in this case, they put that right in the shorts’ name. You’re getting abrasion-resistant nylon that stretches four ways, repels water, and resists wrinkles. A hidden zip compartment is ready to hide and secure your valuables. And the liner, which itself is anti-odor and quick-drying, includes an extremely handy smartphone pocket. Maybe most importantly, its design is simple and high quality, lending itself to casual activities that have nothing to do with fitness.

Kinetic Sport Shorts, $75 at SAXX: The proprietary Ballpark Pouch—a hammock-like compartment at the groin—keeps things incredibly comfortable and breathableing throughout my workouts, and it’s a game- changer. No matter how hot I’m getting, there’s a liner allowing the heat to escape and keeping things compartmentalized. Odor resistance, on-seam pockets, and reflective accents are added bonuses.

Versatility Short, $78 at Rhone: Rhone has yet to disappoint with its products. The quality of the Versatility Short is apparent from the moment you put it on. The lightweight Italian fabric it’s made with breathes, dries quickly, and has UPF 50+ built-in — and includes touches of nylon and elastane. While it doesn’t have a special hammock, it is designed in a way that keeps things flowing. You can also choose its length and whether you want it to come with a liner or not (get the liner).

The Yes We Toucans 5.5" (Compression Lined), $65 at Chubbies: These performance shorts are serious on the outside and a party on the inside. That’s right, the very comfortable compression liner has a totally different (and loud) design. You’re getting 4-way stretch, anti-odor tech, zippered pockets for your stuff, and a nice fit at their 5-inch length.

M's 5'' AFO Middle Short in Midnight, $60 at Janji: These shorts are nice and tight and very lightweight. Zippered and reflective with 4-way stretching fabric, they really do achieve the “weightless feel” they boast. These are my favorite shorts for running only and I tend not to lift with them since they’re so lightweight and I rather some heft when I’m at the gym. That makes them perfect for cardio-only days at the park.

