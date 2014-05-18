The Best of the Beast, May 12-18

A True Tough Guy: The Mafia, Gays, and Michael Sam’s Boyfriendby Michael DalyWhen Vito Cammisano kissed his boyfriend in front of the ESPN cameras, he must have known the world would find out his grandfather was a notorious mob boss—but he wasn’t afraid.

How Pfizer Helped Make Fake Potby Abby Haglage

A designer drug tied to deaths of thousands partially initiated in the labs of one of the world’s biggest pharmaceutical companies.

The New York Times’ Game of Thronesby Lloyd GroveAn email obtained by The Daily Beast reveals, as the struggle for power there intensified, the NYT’s CEO Mark Thompson wooed top Guardian editor Janine Gibson with the possibility of editing the Times.

Michael Jackson Hit With New Sex Abuseby Diane DimondThe star of a 1987 Pepsi ad featuring Michael Jackson has joined a suit against the singer’s estate, alleging that Jackson sexually abused him for years.

Can the Measles Virus Destroy Cancer?by Kent SepkowitzGiant doses of a genetically modified measles vaccine cured two of blood cancer at the Mayo Clinic this week. Why the magic remedy must be met with caution.

America’s Oxy-Express Route to Heroinby Abby HaglageShocked senators were told yesterday that the over-prescription of opioid painkillers was creating an epidemic of American drug addicts.

Game of Thrones’ Sexy Traitor Speaksby Marlow SternIt was the twist no one saw coming. The actress who plays Tyrion’s once-cherished prostitute/lover opens up about the sham trial.

Killed by Donald Sterling’s Racism by Michael DalyInstead of fixing his blind, partially paralyzed tenant’s apartment, the Clippers owner asked, ‘Is she one of those black people that stink?’ Then she died when he tried to evict her.

Mormon U. Forces Gays To Be Celibateby Emily ShireHomosexuality is no longer an honor code violation, but Mormon LGBT students say they have few choices beyond a celibate life or a secret one.

America Loves Michael Sam, Just Not His Kissby Tim Teeman

A poll found America approved of having a gay football player, but not his passionate smackeroo shown on TV. Why is it OK to be gay, as long as you don’t show it?

The Mythologizing of Jay Z by Marlow SternYou’ve no doubt witnessed the elevator smackdown seen ’round the world, but Solange Knowles’s whooping of the rapper begs another question: Why does the world idolize Jay Z?