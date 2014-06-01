The Best of the Beast, May 26-31

Your Princess is In Another Castle: Nerds, Misogyny, and EntitlementBy Arthur ChuNerdy guys aren’t guaranteed to get laid by the hot chick as long as we work hard. There isn’t a team of writers or a studio audience pulling for us to triumph by getting the girl.

Spies, Cash and Fear: Inside Christian Money Guru Dave Ramsey’s Social Media Witch HuntBy Matthew Paul TurnerWhen critics appeared online, employees say the evangelical financial whiz went ballistic, allegedly firing innocent employees and offering bounties for information.

The First Modern Shooter Feels Responsible for the RestBy Michael DalyShe uttered the infamous ‘I don’t like Mondays.’ Some 35 years after she killed two and wounded eight in a California schoolyard, Brenda Ann Spencer faced her victims in a parole hearing.

Tragic Clueless: How The 90s’ Greatest Clique Ended in RuinsBy Marlow SternThe tragic death of Brittany Murphy. Stacey Dash as a Fox News pundit. Alicia Silverstone’s transformation into bizarre self-help guru. What the hell happened to Cher and Co.?

Exclusive: Assad Destroys Syria’s Oldest SynagogueBy Josh RoginThe Jobar Synagogue was one of the holiest Jewish sites in Syria and contained priceless historical artifacts. Now it’s destroyed—and the opposition says Assad is to blame.

Take Your Slip and Shove ItBy Tessa MillerSuggesting the Duchess of Cambridge should have worn a slip to avoid pictures of her naked bum ending up on the Internet pushes feminism back decades. She’ll wear what she wants, thank you.

Exclusive: Texas VA Run Like a ‘Crime Syndicate’By Jacob SiegelFor years, employees at a Texas VA complained that their bosses were cooking the books. For years, the VA insisted there was no widespread wrongdoing.

How Gun Nuts Excuse Mass MurderBy Cliff SchecterThe firearms fanboys have been more creative than usual, scrambling to defend their precious weapons in the wake of the massacre in Santa Barbara. It’s only made their excuses lamer.

Drawing Celebrities in the DockBy Justin JonesFrom Charles Manson to O.J, Michael Jackson to the Son of Sam, the drawings of courtroom artists capture the most dramatic, and sometimes the most moving and fleeting, images of the biggest trials of modern times.

Galleries:

Stranded at Banui Airport: Refugee Crisis in the Central African Republic

Maya Angelou: A Life in Photos