The Packing Cubes, Locks, and Other Essentials This World Traveler Can't Live Without

Packing can take ages if you don’t know what you’re doing. And, even after all your hard work squeezing an unnecessary life’s worth of clothes and gear into a getaway bag, there’s still the chance that someone will snag it or it’ll lose its way en route to baggage claim. But these packing products will make it a whole lot easier and keep your stuff safe while you’re on the road. Here are seven packing essentials I can’t travel without.

Tile Mate, $25 on Amazon: Tile Mate is a simple Bluetooth tile that hooks onto your luggage and uses a corresponding app to track it in case it gets lost or stolen. The app will show you a map of your luggage’s last known location. And it doesn’t only track your luggage, but it also looks out for your phone. Press the Tile twice to make your phone ring, even if it’s on silent. If you’ve lost everything, log into the Tile Mate website to use the map or make your phone ring from there. Your Tile Mate comes with replaceable batteries and has been engineered to last a year without any maintenance. If you do need to replace it, you can upgrade at a discount through Tile Mate’s replacement program.

Master Lock Bluetooth Padlock, $120 at Home Depot: One of the smartest items you can pack when traveling is your own padlock so you can lock up your luggage in the airport, at a hostel or hotel, in a luggage storage unit, or anywhere else. This Master Lock Bluetooth padlock is a solid option that features a wide metal body for durability. The shackle also offers maximum resistance to cutting and sawing, so it’ll prove difficult for anyone trying to break in. It’s connected to the free Master Lock Vault eLocks app on your smartphone, which allows you to open it and share access to others to open it, as well. You’ll never have to remember a combination again, and you can monitor access history and receive tamper alerts to keep peace of mind.

Pacsafe Luggage Protector, $80 on Amazon: Not all accommodations have lockers, and that can feel disconcerting—unless you’ve got a Pacsafe luggage protector on hand. This anti-theft, patented eXomesh locking system is adjustable to fit over a 55L to an 85L backpack or bag (though there are other size options available). It’s made of high-tensile stainless steel to give thieves a virtually impossible, tough time getting through.

Matador FlatPak Toiletry Bottle, 3-Pack, $35 at Backcountry: Matador’s FlatPak toiletry bottle is a reusable, eco-friendly option for storing your liquid, gel, and paste toiletries—everything from shampoos and conditioners to toothpastes and face scrubs. Not only can you reuse it, but it’s also five times lighter and 3.5 times more compact than traditional silicone travel bottles to save you some serious space in your luggage. At three ounces, it’s TSA approved.

This is Ground Cord Taco, $9 on Amazon: Clean up the tangled up earbuds, USB cords and other small wires tossed in your backpack or suitcase. These 100% premium leather cord tacos from This is Ground will house your wires in a safe space to prevent them from intertwining, knotting, and splitting. Plus, they’re only 3.25 inches, so they won’t take up any significant space.

Eagle Creek’s Pack-It Original Compression Cube Set, $37 on Amazon: Eagle Creek’s original Pack-It Cubes will change the way you pack forever, even if you’re an avid roller. (You can still roll your belongings inside, and fit even more!) They’re lightweight, so you won’t have to worry about exceeding your carry-on weight limits. They boast two-way zippered mouths for maximum compression. And the mesh top allows for breathability and enables you to peek inside, so you don’t have to play any guessing games digging around.

Seal Line Bulkhead Compression Dry Bag, $18-$50 on Amazon: Dry bags come in handy for all sorts of adventures—whether you’re whitewater rafting down the Ganges or going for a hike in fickle weather. But they’re also convenient for packing up wet garments and dirty laundry that you’d really rather not mix in with your clean clothes. Separate it all by stuffing it into a dry bag like this Seal Line Bulkhead compression dry bag. You can roll it up and clip it to compress it, save space, and keep any poor odors from seeping out. The bag is made of 70D nylon ripstop with a polyurethane coating, so what dampness or smelliness goes in isn’t coming out.

