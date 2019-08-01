You (Might) Stink. Get a Performance Shirt That Works as Hard as You Do.

I sweat a lot. And I sweat more than a lot when I’m working out. Whether I’m running or lifting or cycling, my internal air conditioner is quick-tempered and turns all of its knobs to 11 at the slightest hint of heat. So, naturally, a breathable, flexible, and durable running shirt is really important for me. I’ve been trying out fitness apparel for months now (and yeah, I’ll keep doing so for months ahead so be mindful of updates) from different brands and have put together some of my favorite running shirts worth your time. Whether summer heat demands a performance shirt for your everyday or you’ve been wanting to upgrade your current (and maybe stinky) inventory, take a look.

Brooks Mens Stealth Singlet, $38 on Amazon: I’m not a huge fan of bare shoulders (mostly because my back hair shows and it’s unsightly) but this is one of a few shirts that are slowly changing my mind. The fitted cut really conforms to my body and the moisture-wicking and quick-drying fabric makes it hard to realize just how much I might be sweating at any given moment. It’s also really comfortable and allows for full-motion for any activity.

Lightweight Bodymap Train Tee, $48 at Hill City: Hill City never disappoints. This shirt is really, really light and fits like a second skin (less hair, more fabric). Its proprietary XT2 train fabric leans into silver ions to protect against odors through years of sweating. If you pushed me for a wished-for improvement, I’d vote for an inch less on the sleeve but I know plenty of runners who don’t look for (really) short sleeves like I do. Moisture-wicking and quick-drying, the shirt also boasts more than 25% recycled polyester to achieve Hill City’s sustainability goals.

Swift Short Sleeve, $68 at Rhone: One of Rhone’s newest releases, the Swift is different than other running shirts I’ve tried and I like it a lot. Built for running with all the mainstays like quick-drying, anti-odor, moisture-wicking, and breathable fabric, it’s also very lightweight. But it’s not second-skin fitting. Rather, it sits on me like protection and channels my sweat away from my skin and down. The perforated fabric is really unique in that it allows lots of air to flow through the shirt and across my skin, keeping me cool even on hot runs. Most of all, it’s the shirt’s style I think really does it for me. Its multi-color accent really makes me feel like my form at least looks better as I ogle myself at the gym.

Orbital Singlet H2O Racer, $54 at Janji: The Racer is an extremely form-fitting and comfortable singlet. Janji calls them “nearly weightless” and I agree. It’s also very breathable, 4-way stretching, moisture-wicking, and anti-chafing. To add value here, the shirt’s 88% recycled polyester and 12% lycra.

Fourlaps Short Sleeve Level Tee, $78 at Neiman Marcus: With a slight glean to it up close from the reflective material in its hem to its extremely soft fabric, this is one of the few running shirts I could wear to a social gathering (in the summer) and not feel like a tool. Blending temperature-regulating polyester with plain polyester, wool, and elastane, the anti-microbial Level Tee is very comfortable and efficient at keeping sweat from staining it all over. Its vents and fabric really have kept me cooler than most and since it takes a long time to get moist, I can wear it on a very hot day and not freak out fellow passerby.

M's Runpaca Short Sleeve, $54 at Janji: I wear this fitness shirt as frequently as I would a plain old tee, and it’s great. Its Pima cotton is extremely soft and built-in alpaca fleece fights away odors. And while it’s not a polyester build, it’s very lightweight and breathable. I’ve exercised in it many times and always know it’s great to throw on when I’m facing an extra hot day.

