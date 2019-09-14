Everybody wears socks when they’re working out (yes, there are exceptions—don’t @ us) and their ubiquity could easily lead to neglect. Since they’re hidden away beneath our shoes and pumps, we might postpone upgrading them until our toes are sticking out. If you’re in that bucket and hoping on one at the gym notices or simply want to get some top-rated and high-quality foot wraps, I got your back. Here are some of the best options for your sock drawer right now.

Feetures Elite Max Cushion No Show Tab, $15 at Zappos: I’ve run, biked, lifted, and generally summer-sweated in these for months. They compress my foot comfortably and give my ankle some support, to boot. They’re designed to focus most of their compression-power on your arch, and anatomically-precise builds mean they fit each foot perfectly.

Balega Silver Antimicrobial No-Show Compression-Fit Running Socks, $14 on Amazon: Made with a blend of Drynamix polyester, nylon, and elastane, these socks pack silver ions for an antibacterial boost to fight your stink. They’re designed to cup your heel and arch firmly but allow your toes to move freely. And more than 500 reviewers left them a 4.6-star average rating.

Men's Performance Running Ankle Sock 3-Pack, $48 at Bombas: The brand’s Hex Tec build focuses on breathability and moisture-wicking to keep things fresh for longer. Cushioning supports your foot at various points and the Honeycomb Arch Support System gives you the additional support your shoe will be glad to have.

T.H.E. Silver Sock, $18 at Lululemon: More silver! Various designs and Lululemon quality come together with silver ions that the brand calls its Silverescent Technology. Micro-cushioning and moisture-wicking properties lend the foot-specific pairs of socks longevity for your investment.

NEWSLETTERS The Scouted Newsletter Product recommendations that'll make your life better and tips to help you shop smarter. Subscribe By Clicking "Subscribe" you agree to have read the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

MORE FROM SCOUTED:

Scouted is internet shopping with a pulse. Follow us on Twitter and sign up for our newsletter for even more recommendations and exclusive content. Don’t forget to check out our coupon site to find apparel deals from L.L.Bean, Lands’ End, Gap, and more. Please note that if you buy something featured in one of our posts, The Daily Beast may collect a share of sales.