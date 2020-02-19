The Best Things From Nordstrom’s Up to 40% Off Winter Sale
While almost all Presidents’ Day sales are done, Nordstrom’s is just getting started. Right now, you can get up to 40% off best-selling items for men, women, kids, and even home goods. There are hundreds of things to look at but we’ve rounded up a handful of the top items that are worth your money. The sale has everything you could need from everyday basics to statement-making pieces.
Bonobos Slim Fit Waffle Crewneck Cashmere Sweater: When you just don’t want to wear a basic sweater this cashmere option is great. The waffle knit stitch and yarn dyed pinstripes make this an easy top to wear with any pants.
Slim Fit Waffle Crewneck Cashmere Sweater
Eileen Fisher Notch Collar Plaid Organic Cotton & Wool Blend Coat: This longline plaid coat blends together cotton and wool for a durable yet soft piece of outerwear.
Notch Collar Plaid Organic Cotton & Wool Blend Coat
The North Face TKA Glacier Quarter Zip Fleece Pullover: If you’ve been searching for the perfect layering piece, this may be it. It’s lightweight and made from 100% post-consumer recycled fleece.
The North Face TKA Glacier Quarter Zip Fleece Pullover
Blondo Nada Waterproof Knee High Boot: Don’t have suede spray? The next best thing is a pair of faux-suede, waterproof boots to wear through any weather.
Blondo Nada Waterproof Knee High Boot
Rebecca Minkoff Small Utility Convertible Leather Bucket Bag: This bucket bag easily converts from a shoulder bag to a cross body bag. It comes in multiple colors including a bright, spring-ready yellow.
Rebecca Minkoff Small Utility Convertible Leather Bucket Bag
