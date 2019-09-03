Cure Your Amazon Addiction With Brandless, an Impulse-Buy Haven for All Things Home

When I first learned about Brandless, it was mostly for the snacks. They had these half-popped corn kernels that I could house in four seconds flat. After falling in love with those, I kept them in my rotation for everything from cotton balls to kitchen utensils. They’ve expanded their range of products to include practically every room in your home. Oh, and did I mention that everything is around $5? With free shipping on order of $48 or more, you’d think you’d have a hard time meeting that minimum, but once you start, you keep on stacking your cart. I’ve been known to reach around $60 fairly quickly. If you want to get your first Brandless experience, let me give you some of my highlights to help you get hit free shipping baseline.

Net Market Tote, $6: It may seem silly, but after I got a net bag, I have been so much better about bringing reusable bags to the grocery store/farmers markets/Target. This is really easy to stash in any work bag or backpack you have with you and it’s surprisingly roomy.

Acacia Wood Utensil Holder, $9: Do you ever find yourself with too many kitchen utensils and not enough room to store them? I feel like mine tend to spill out like a bad infomercial. This holder is spacious and beautiful and fits right into any kitchen.

Grapefruit Facial Scrub, $7: Facial scrubs have been a bit of a contested category in the beauty space, but sometimes you need a good physical exfoliant. This one is rough enough to slough off dead skin and leftover makeup but gentle enough to not irritate skin. Not a microbead in sight!

Everything Pretzel Thins, $3: When it comes to snacking, I’m all about savory. And if it’s crunchy, even better. These pretzel thins are my weakness (I could probably finish the whole bag in one episode of Succession). Dip these in some hummus and you’ve got a snack that could be a midday meal.

Gel Hand Soap, Eucalyptus & Lavender, $3: Everyone that lives in New York knows a thing or two about Mrs. Meyers soap. The problem is, it’s kind of pricey for something you pick up at the corner bodega. This is a really good dupe of the Mrs. Meyers Lavender soap, with its bright floral notes and spicy ginger scent mixed in.

Porcelain Pour Over Coffee Cone, $9: Making a whole batch of pour over coffee is good for the weekends, but you can add that homemade feel to your mornings with a cone that fits your favorite mug. Grind some beans, heat some water, and get to pouring your perfect cup.

Thai Peanut Cooking Sauce, $3: I’m a sucker for a good Pad Thai, but sometimes I just can’t commit to ordering takeout. Having this in my pantry means I can just boil some chicken, cook some rice noodles, and toss it all together without specifically purchasing any ingredients for the sauce (since everything’s already inside)

