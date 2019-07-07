Pack For Your Next Short Getaway With the Best Weekender Bags You Can Find on Amazon

When a tote bag is too small but you don’t need to go all out with a suitcase, the weekender is the perfect bag for a quick, well, weekend trip. Some of the best weekenders can be found on Amazon and you can get them with plenty of time to pack before your holiday trip. From waterproof options to ones with dedicated shoe compartments, your weekender bag will be the one you use the most. It is for me.

S-ZONE Oversized Canvas Genuine Leather Trim Travel Tote, $50 on Amazon: With a 4.5-star rating on over 1,000 reviews, it’s one of Amazon best-selling bags. There’s an interior pocket for your passport and wallet as well as an exterior zipper pocket.

LeftOver Studio Expandable Weekend Overnight Travel Duffel Bag, $126 on Amazon: If you want a classic, all-leather weekender to take you anywhere, this is the one for you. With 100% top grain leather, it has expandable side flaps to keep you from worrying about overpacking.

Herschel Novel Duffle Bag, $85 on Amazon: Sleek and minimalist, this bag even has its own compartment to store your shoes (so you’re not getting any of your clean clothes dirty).

MarsBro Water Resistant Sports Gym Travel Weekender, $24 on Amazon: This sturdy, water-resistant bag has a built-in shoe compartment, zippered pockets for your keys, wallets, and accessories, and a detachable shoulder strap.

Wandf Foldable Travel Duffel Bag, $15 on Amazon: Not only is this lightweight bag water resistant, but it can also be folded down into a tiny package to be stored while not using. It also has an outer strap to secure to your luggage handle.

