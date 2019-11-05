Don’t Fret Over White Elephant Ideas. Here Are Some of the Best You Can Get on Amazon

To me, the perfect White Elephant gift is one part funny and one part functional. With the low price point and the universal nature of the gift, you gotta get creative, but you also want people to covet it. There are many different directions that you could go with White Elephant gifts, so we thought we’d give you a plethora of options. We kept everything under $20, with some under $15, so you’ve got your pick. Here’s to another holiday season at work.

Elephant Corkscrew: This clever little guy can help during any office happy hour. Just lift its trunk, flip the corkscrew out, and get to that wine with ease.

Kikkerland Elephant Corkscrew Buy on Amazon $ 20 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Microwave Micro-Pop Popcorn Popper: Back when I had a microwave, this thing was my favorite. It’s easy to use and who doesn’t love some home-popped popcorn? Toss out those microwavable bags.

Ecolution Original Microwave Micro-Pop Popcorn Buy on Amazon $ 15 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Maars Drinkware Townie Stainless Steel Insulated Coffee Mug: Make sure your coworkers never have to drink lukewarm coffee again. This mug is double-walled to keep things hot for over three hours or cold for up to nine.

Maars Drinkware Townie Stainless Steel Insulated Coffee Mug Buy on Amazon $ 15 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Areaware Gradient Puzzle Small: This puzzle may be small (only 100 pieces) but it is beautiful. Choose from a handful of different gradients to gift.

Areaware Gradient Puzzle Small Buy on Amazon $ 15

Mobii Rainbow Small Fidget Ball Stress Mobius Toy: A tiny little fidget toy that’s also really cool to look at is a great gift. This one is modeled after a Mobius strip for infinite playing time.

Mobii Rainbow Small Fidget Ball Stress Mobius Toy Buy on Amazon $ 10 Free Shipping | Free Returns

BAGGU Standard Reusable Shopping Bag: Everyone should have a reusable tote at their desk and this one looks like the plastic ones you get from takeout. A little fun and whole lot of functional.

BAGGU Standard Reusable Shopping Bag Buy on Amazon $ 12 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Sriracha Hot Sauce Red And Green Ceramic Mug: If half of your office keeps some kind of hot sauce at their desk, you know that this is a great gift for basically anyone.

Sriracha Hot Sauce Red And Green Ceramic Mug Buy on Amazon $ 15 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Corkcicle Decapitator Bottle Cap Opener: Despite the uh, violent name, this bottle opener gently pops the top of your drink with one firm push.

Corkcicle Decapitator Bottle Cap Opener Buy on Amazon $ 20 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Silicone Animal Card-Holder: Business cards deserve better than the box they came in. This adorable silicone card holder is shaped like a hedgehog and is perfect to display anyone’s cards proudly.

YAMAZAKI home Silicone Animal Card-Holder Buy on Amazon $ 11 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Bodum Pour Over Coffee Maker: If you really want to win at White Elephant, give someone the gift of pour-over coffee. Bodum’s Pour Over Coffee Maker is one of the best-rated, too.

Bodum Pour Over Coffee Maker with Permanent Filter Buy on Amazon $ 15

Copco Hydra Reusable Tritan Water Bottle: Shaped like the plastic bottles that the world is trying to do away with, this reusable version is durable and BPA-free. Twist the top off to add ice, lemon slices, or whathaveyou.

Copco Hydra Reusable Tritan Water Bottle Buy on Amazon $ 10 Free Shipping | Free Returns

