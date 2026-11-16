Don’t Fret Over White Elephant Ideas. Here Are Some of the Best You Can Get on Amazon

The Best White Elephant Gifts Under $30 (That Aren’t Total Junk)
These wallet-friendly gifts will get stolen the most.
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To me, the perfect White Elephant gift is one part fun and one part functional. With the low price point and the gift’s universal nature, you gotta get creative, but you also want people to covet it—or, at the very least, actually use it.
Of course, a White Elephant gift shouldn’t be overly expensive (a price range and/or budget is usually agreed upon beforehand), and it also needs to be versatile and lighthearted enough to please just about anyone in the group (this is especially important if you’re doing an office White Elephant party with your colleagues).
For instance, a White Elephant party with your close group of friends may warrant a silly (and even slightly scandalous) gift, but that’s not going to fly at a gift exchange with your extended family, coworkers, and sometimes, even strangers. For most situations, you need something with universal appeal that’s not too niche or too generic.
There are many directions you can go with White Elephant gifts, so we thought we’d give you a plethora of options. We kept everything under $30, with some under $15, so you’ve got your pick. Here’s to another holiday season!
Truff Black Truffle Gourmet Hot Sauce
ODISTAR Desk Vacuum Cleaner
Surplus Electric Rechargeable Candle Lighter
Nostalgia 2 Slot Hot Dog Toaster
Mop Slipper Shoes Cover
The Original Wine Condoms Wine & Beverage Stopper
These novelty wine bottle stoppers are silly but surprisingly practical.
Saucemoto Dip Clip for Car
Yet another culinary upgrade for those who enjoy eating on the road or have long commutes. Game-changer!
Secura Electric Wine Opener
This sleek, electric corkscrew can open up to 30 bottles on a single charge. That’s enough to get us through the next month, right?
OontZ Angle Solo
A small but mighty Bluetooth speaker may be the most stolen gift at your party. It has up to 10 hours of play, plus it’s water-resistant. What more could they ask for?
The Original Hotpop Microwave Popcorn Popper
This silicone popcorn popper makes just the right amount of popcorn for a movie night. Just add your favorite kernels and let the microwave work its magic.
Sriracha Hot Sauce Red And Green Ceramic Mug
If half of your office keeps some kind of hot sauce at their desk, you know that this is a great gift for basically anyone.
Corkcicle Decapitator Bottle Cap Opener
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