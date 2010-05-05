'The Bieber' Is Born

Trend alert: YouTube-born sensation Justin Bieber is now garnering the admiration of 'tween boys, not just girls. According to a New York Times article, 60 percent of male customers over the age of 10 at a Manhattan kids salon covet the ubiquitous star's long, lustrous locks, which can be boiled down to “sideswept bangs than end about an inch past where the Beatles snipped theirs off.” A few are even willing to shell out upward of $150 for the look. Young Tommy Ledger, a 14-year-old from Vancouver, handed over $175 to have his hair straightened to go “Bieber.” “Girls always play with it in class,” Tommy said. But there are downsides to the female attention: “It’s kind of frustrating sometimes. I’m trying to skateboard and they want to touch my hair.” Some young men, however, are embarrassed to admit the name of their hair idol out loud, opting instead to silently show their stylists Bieber's hairstyle on a cellphone.
