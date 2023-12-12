‘The Big Bang Theory’ Star Kate Micucci Reveals Shock Lung Cancer Diagnosis

Kate Micucci, who for three seasons played Lucy on The Big Bang Theory, revealed her lung cancer diagnosis on TikTok last week—sharing that she’s recovering well from surgery after the surprise prognosis.

“Hey everybody, this is not a TikTok, it’s a Sick Tok,” Micucci said in a video filmed from a hospital bed. “I went to a preventative doc who did a few scans. He scanned my heart and that’s where the spot in my lung was noticed.”

The lung cancer surgery went off without a hitch, Micucci said, adding that she’d never smoked before.

“It’s really weird, because I’ve never smoked a cigarette in my life so uh, you know, it was a surprise,” she continued. “But also I guess, also, it happens and so the greatest news is they caught it early, they got it out, I’m all good.”

Her TikTok video also showed her walking down a hospital hallway with an IV drip in tow.

“It’s been a little bit of a trip and [I’ll] probably be moving slow for a few weeks but then I’ll be back at it,” she said. “Why am I still talking... ‘cause I’m on drugs!’”