The Bizarre History of Pandemic Cocktail Cures

What happens when two committed bar flies can’t go to a bar?

Find out on this episode of the award-winning podcast Life Behind Bars. While sheltering in place at their respective homes, co-hosts David Wondrich and Noah Rothbaum discuss the history of drinking during plagues and some of the cocktail cures that were created and popularized. (Spoiler alert: Rock and Rye doesn’t actually protect you from tuberculosis.)

So fix yourself a drink and listen to this episode of Life Behind Bars. Cheers!

Life Behind Bars features Half Full’s editor Noah Rothbaum and its Senior Drinks Columnist David Wondrich as they discuss the greatest bartenders and greatest cocktails of all time. It won the 2018 Tales of the Cocktail Spirited Award for the world’s best drinks podcast.

Edited by Alex Skjong