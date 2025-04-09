Cheat Sheet
1
Viral Post Shows Trump’s Dramatic Mar-a-Lago Makeover of the Oval Office
GOLDEN AGE
Janna Brancolini
Published 04.09.25 9:38AM EDT 
President Donald Trump meets with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in the Oval Office of the White House on April 7, 2025, along with Vice President JD Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio.
Kevin Dietsch/Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

A viral post offering a side-by-side comparison of the Oval Office under President Donald Trump versus former President Joe Biden has thrown Trump’s obsession with gold accents into sharp focus. AP reporter Michelle Price posted a photo to the social media platform X of Biden’s relatively sober Oval Office: five presidential portraits around the marble fireplace, simple frames, greenery on the mantle, tasteful white crown molding on the ceiling, a bare patch of wall to provide balance. By contrast, a photo from Trump’s meeting Monday with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu reveals a maximalist aesthetic that critics quickly dubbed “Russian oligarch style." Gold accents have been added to the fireplace, crown molding and walls, which are stuffed with paintings—most of them new—held in intricately carved frames. Trump also brought in gaudy end tables with gold eagle stands, six golden cups and trophies lining the mantle, and new lamps and coffee tables with gold accents. “Tacky as hell,” one social media user commented. “It looks cheap honestly.” Another wrote, “Russian oligarch décor 101.” On the plus side, a bust of Martin Luther King Jr., which Biden had also displayed, remained mercifully devoid of gold leaf.

2

‘The Brady Bunch’ Star Barry Williams Spills Details About Relationship with Maureen McCormick

OH BROTHER!
Nandika Chatterjee 

Breaking News Intern

Updated 04.09.25 1:38PM EDT 
Published 04.09.25 1:37PM EDT 
Barry Williams and Maureen McCormick during 5th Annual TV Land Awards - Arrivals at Barker Hanger in Santa Monica, CA, United States.
Barry Williams and Maureen McCormick during 5th Annual TV Land Awards - Arrivals at Barker Hanger in Santa Monica, CA, United States. J.Sciulli/WireImage

The Brady Bunch star Barry Williams divulged details about his “on-again, off-again” relationship with co-star Maureen McCormick on Tuesday’s re-run episode of Christopher Knight’s The Real Brady Bros podcast. The hosts recalled the 1973 “The Subject Was Noses,” episode in which McCormick’s character Marcia had her nose broken after being hit by a football thrown by Peter, played by Knight, leading a jock to cancel a date with her. Knight, 67, told Williams, 70, that he had observed a closeness between the two when they filmed the episode, “You two were looking a little bit close, a little bit less like brother and sister and more like…” Knight said. He explained that Williams, who played Greg, seemed “longing kind of wide-eyed” and McCormick “as looking dreamy” at the time. “You guys you were going through a good week, I would say,” he added. Williams explained, “It was sort of like on-again, off-again with Maureen and I throughout the years. There was always a little dance being played that was broken up by hiatus.” The actor added: “When she was pretending to have to be affectionate with other guys and going out on dates and stuff, I liked to just stay out of the way and let her do her job and focus on and concentrate until, you know, until an episode that called for us to be sitting next to one another.” That said, Williams admitted to purposely coming to the set anytime McCormick filmed a romantic scene with someone else.

3
‘White Lotus’ Star Opens Up About Feeling Too ‘Ugly’ for HBO
BRUTAL
Eboni Boykin-Patterson 

Entertainment Reporter

Published 04.09.25 12:03PM EDT 
Aimee Lou Wood
Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic for HBO

The White Lotus star Aimee Lou Wood revealed that she felt “ugly,” when she found out the show’s creator had to “fight” to cast her in the show. Wood, who played Chelsea in the series opposite Walton Goggins’ Rick, opened up about her experience in a recent interview with British GQ. “Someone told me how much Mike [White] had fought for me,” she told the magazine. “They said, ‘It had to be you, no matter what HBO said.’ It was honestly from the nicest place, but my little head goes: ‘HBO didn’t want me. And I know why HBO didn’t want me, it’s because I’m ugly. Mike had to say ‘Please let me have the ugly girl!’ That was the thing that was in my head.” When the conversation around the show turned to Wood’s gap teeth following the season premiere, the actress said, “It makes me a bit sad because I’m not getting to talk about my work. They think it’s nice because they’re not criticizing.” Wood previously told Buzzfeed that she initially talked herself out of auditioning for the show before she overcame her doubts. She also told the site that White’s “genius lies in his intuition with casting,” so it seems she agrees he made the right choice.

4
American Airlines Flight Forced to U-Turn After Passenger Melts Down Over Wrong Meal
IN-FLIGHT FIGHT
Jasmine Venet 

Breaking News Intern

Published 04.09.25 12:22PM EDT 
An American Airlines Airbus at the San Diego International Airport in San Diego, California.
An American Airlines Airbus at the San Diego International Airport in San Diego, California. Kevin Carter/Getty Images

An American Airlines flight was forced to turn around mid-way through its journey after a passenger began causing a disturbance over a wrong meal. Passengers on a flight from John F. Kennedy International Airport to Milan on Monday said that a man began causing a commotion four hours into the flight, launching himself at an air stewardess and attempting to force his way into the pilot’s cabin. “Apparently, the whole thing started because of a meal choice they didn’t get. I guess they asked for it ahead of time,” Krystie Tomlinson, a passenger on the flight, said. Tomlinson said that the passenger also wanted to sit in the exit row but was denied since he had a baby with him, and “those two things are what pushed the person over the edge.” Passenger Michael Scigliano recalled that passengers were only being told there were technical issues on the plane, “which is even scarier.” As the flight made its way back to New York, he said that “we’ve got this crazy man” in the back of a full plane “unprotected, unrestrained,” with no air marshal on board. The flight left New York at around 7 p.m. and landed back in JFK International Airport at 3 a.m., the delay lasting around the same length as the approximately eight-hour journey from New York to Milan. Scigliano said that once back on solid ground, the airline “offered us nothing.” Tomlinson added: “I asked to use the American Airlines lounge to breastfeed and change. They said you can go in if you pay $79.” After spending the night at the airport, passengers were able to take off on a new flight Tuesday, 16 hours after their original departure time. Aviation trial attorney Robert Clifford said that “we don’t know all the things that the pilot knows,” and his decision to turn back was probably what he thought was “best.” A police source told CBS News that the man was released with no charges. More than 1,800 unruly passenger incidents were recorded in 2024, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

5
Angelica Huston Reveals Secret Cancer Battle
HEALTH ISSUE
Nandika Chatterjee 

Breaking News Intern

Published 04.09.25 10:10AM EDT 
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 19: Anjelica Huston attends the CHANEL dinner to celebrate the launch of Sofia Coppola Archive: 1999-2023 at Chateau Marmont on September 19, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 19: Anjelica Huston attends the CHANEL dinner to celebrate the launch of Sofia Coppola Archive: 1999-2023 at Chateau Marmont on September 19, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. Jon Kopaloff/WireImage

Hollywood legend, Anjelica Huston, opened up about her battle with cancer for the first time in an interview with People. The actress revealed that she was diagnosed with cancer right after the release of her movie John Wick: Chapter 3—Parabellum in 2019. “That was a very serious moment for me. I managed to survive it, and I’m proud of myself,” she told People. “It’s not something that came lightly,” she said of her diagnosis, which she still wants to keep private. “It came as a big shock, but it made me conscious of what I shouldn’t do, of places I shouldn’t go. One of those places was taking life too seriously. So now when the opportunity arises, I laugh, and I try not to make a big deal out of things.” After hitting the four-year-mark, the 73-year-old claims that she feels like she is “in the clear.” She told the outlet that she is proud of herself and acknowledges how lucky she’s been to have “wonderful” doctors. To celebrate when she finally found out that she was cancer free four years ago, Huston “just walked in my garden and smelled the roses and thought how clever I was.”

6
The Early Signs These Democrats Are Running For President in 2028
POWER PLAYS
Chris Cillizza
Published 04.09.25 10:06AM EDT 
Kamala Harris and Joe Biden clap as other candidates take the stage ahead of the second round of the second Democratic primary debate during the 2020 presidential campaign season on July 31, 2019.
Kamala Harris and Joe Biden clap as other candidates take the stage ahead of the second round of the second Democratic primary debate during the 2020 presidential campaign season on July 31, 2019. BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images

The 2028 presidential election is 1,308 days from now. Which is a long time, but here’s the thing: Democratic candidates who are interested in running for president in 2028 are already making moves to jockey for position in the early stages of the race. California Gov. Gavin Newsom is hosting a podcast in which he talks to people with whom he disagrees, while Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer came to DC last week to deliver an address on bipartisanship and the lessons she’s learned governing a swing state. Former Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg has ruled out running for the Senate in Michigan in 2026 even while noting—wink, wink, nudge, nudge—that he isn’t done with politics, and former Vice President Kamala Harris re-emerged from a self-imposed political silence last week to blast President Donald Trump’s tariff policies. But how are these likely-candidates faring in a field that will certainly grow more crowded over time? It’s never too soon to rank their prospects. Click through to see the current standings—with some wildcards in the mix, of course.

7
Queen Camilla Marks 20th Anniversary in Rome With Special Outfit
STILL FITS
Tom Sykes 

European Editor at Large

Published 04.09.25 12:09PM EDT 
Queen Camilla leave Palazzo Montecitorio after attending a joint session at the Italian Parliament
Queen Camilla leave Palazzo Montecitorio after attending a joint session at the Italian Parliament FILIPPO MONTEFORTE/AFP via Getty Images

Marking her 20th wedding anniversary, Queen Camilla made a fashion statement in Rome Wednesday by wearing her original 2005 wedding outfit. The white Anna Valentine design was first seen when she married then-Prince Charles in a civil ceremony in Windsor. Reports said the understated silk dress has been subtly reworked, with new embroidery by Beth Somerville, a graduate of Charles’ King’s Foundation. The couple are celebrating their milestone anniversary during a state visit to Italy, where King Charles made history as the first British monarch to address both houses of Parliament. The Queen watched from the gallery as he delivered his speech. Later, the couple were due to attend a state banquet celebrating U.K.-Italy relations, where their anniversary will no doubt be toasted.

8
90% of ‘Worst of the Worst’ Migrants Sent to Mega Prison Had No U.S. Criminal Record
LEGAL FICTION
Erkki Forster 

Breaking News Intern

Updated 04.09.25 12:03PM EDT 
Published 04.09.25 12:00PM EDT 
Alleged members of the Venezuelan gang Tren de Aragua recently deported by the U.S. government to be imprisoned in the Terrorism Confinement Center (CECOT) prison sit on the floor.
Secretaria de Prensa de la Presidencia/REUTERS

Just a handful of the 238 migrants deported by the Trump administration to a mega prison in El Salvador actually have a criminal record, U.S. court records show—despite the White House’s insistence that they were dangerous criminals. President Donald Trump described the deportees—most of them Venezuelans—as a “bad group, when you look at the crimes they’ve committed.” But for 228 of them, there was no available information showing they committed any serious crimes in the U.S., according to Bloomberg. The migrants were deported without due process after Trump on March 15 invoked the Alien Enemies Act of 1798—a rarely used wartime law—alleging an “invasion” by members of the Venezuelan Tren de Aragua gang. Despite the Trump administration’s claims of thorough vetting, press reports and legal filings have revealed that many deportees were judged to be gang-affiliated based on their tattoos and clothing. The administration has admitted to mistakenly deporting a father who had been granted legal refugee status, but have refused to bring him home. In a Monday ruling, the Supreme Court overturned a federal judge’s order that had temporarily halted the deportations under the Alien Enemies Act—but said detainees must be given notice and an opportunity to argue their case before a judge.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

9
Delta Pulls Financial Report Due to Trump’s Tariff Chaos
WINGS CLIPPED
Leigh Kimmins 

Reporter

Published 04.09.25 11:05AM EDT 
CHONGQING, CHINA - APRIL 6: In this photo illustration, the Delta Air Lines logo is displayed on a smartphone screen, with the company's stock market performance and candlestick charts visible in the background, showcasing Delta Air Lines' real-time financial trends, stock price movements, market fluctuations, and developments in the aviation and travel sectors, on April 6, 2025, in Chongqing, China. The current earnings season is showing weaker results compared to previous quarters, with fewer companies exceeding expectations across markets, and valuations in the tech sector coming under increasing scrutiny and uncertainly over tariffs taking a toll on both the S&P 500 and NASDAQ indices. (Photo by Cheng Xin/Getty Images)
Cheng Xin/Getty Images

Delta Airlines has pulled a public financial metrics report as President Donald Trump’s tariffs contribute to waning bookings. CEO Ed Bastian said the levies were “the wrong approach,” as the company stated Wednesday it expects revenue to slump up to 2 percent in the second quarter. The company is expected to post a profit overall this year, however. Delta pulled its full-year financial guidance after already confirming targets in an investor meeting in March. “In the last six weeks, we’ve seen a corresponding reduction in broad consumer confidence and corporate confidence,” Bastian told CNBC. And while overall demand was actually “quite good” in January, interest “really started to slow” in mid-February. Trump cuts and market factors contributed to this slump, he said. In Wednesday’s earnings release, he added: “With broad economic uncertainty around global trade, growth has largely stalled.” Bastian had earlier predicted 2025 would be the “best financial year in our history” before consumer confidence took a battering due to a series of high-profile plane collisions and turmoil at the Federal Aviation Administration which set in following federal workforce cuts.

10
First-Ever 3D Scan of ‘Titanic’ Uncovers Clues of Ship’s Final Moments
DEEP SEA SECRETS
Nandika Chatterjee 

Breaking News Intern

Published 04.09.25 11:16AM EDT 
Titanic: The Digital Resurrection| National Geographic
Titanic: The Digital Resurrection| National Geographic Atlantic Productions/Magellan

A new documentary showcasing a 3D underwater scan of the Titanic provides new insight into the ocean liner that sank 113 years ago, the Independent reported. Titanic: The Digital Resurrection provides a detailed analysis of how Magellan, a deep-sea mapping company, created the most precise Titanic model ever made: a full-scale, 1:1 digital replica, with precision down to the last rivet. The model indicates the violence the ship endured when it was ripped in two after hitting an iceberg. The 1912 disaster killed 1,500 people. The scan shows a new view of the boiler room, which confirms eyewitness accounts that engineers truly did work right to the end to keep the ship’s lights on. Underwater robots that travelled 3,800 meters down to the bed of the Atlantic Ocean were used to create a “digital twin” of the wreckage, taking over 700,000 images. According to the computer simulation, the punctures in the hull, which were the size of A4 pieces of paper, probably led to the ship sinking.

