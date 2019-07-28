The Summer-Ready Luxury Cooling Pillow From Brooklyn Bedding Is a Perfect Bedding Upgrade

I hate sleeping hot. Really hate it. I wake up incessantly throughout the night and never get enough rest. And while lots of bedding aims to cool us down and often succeeds, finding a pillow that stays cool (like you, obviously) through the night is a task. But I’m glad to report that at least one great option is Brooklyn Bedding’s Luxury Cooling Pillow. I’ve slept on it for about two weeks now. Not only does it maintain its cool in fiery situations (like the humid summer nights of Brooklyn), it’s also very comfortable in a therapeutic kind of way — I’m actually waking up more refreshed than normal. Based on how you sleep, you get a choice of the pillow profile best fit for you. I opted for the higher-profile pillow option since I’m a back and side sleeper (stomach sleepers should grab the low-profile option). And the support it affords is incredible for my neck. I’m sleeping through the night with a cool surface under my head, for one. And then I wake up feeling like my back and neck muscles actually got some well-earned relief. The pillow’s silky smooth knit is resistant to allergens, mold, dust mites, and antimicrobial — no nasty stains here. For a cooling pillow that’s extremely comfortable, this is one very important option to consider. | Get it at Brooklyn Bedding >

