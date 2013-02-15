CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW

Audio Cheat Sheet

Press Play, Get Smarter

    CHEAT SHEET
    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    SHOP WITH SCOUTED

    'The Canyons' Picked Up by IFC

    HERE WE LILO

    Mike Coppola/Getty

    Perhaps Paul Schrader can take a deep breath now that his controversial drama, The Canyons, has been acquired by IFC. Schrader had a bit of a tantrum after the movie, starring Lindsay Lohan and porn star James Deen, was shunned by the indie-festival circuit—lashing out at Austin’s South by Southwest festival in particular—apparently unaware that the film’s representation already had offers on the table. IFC’s official announcement includes a quote from Kent Jones, director of programming for the New York Film Festival, who called Lohan’s performance “stunning” and the film “an inspiration and an example to us all.”

    Read it at Deadline