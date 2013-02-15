'The Canyons' Picked Up by IFC

CHEAT SHEET
Read it at Deadline
Perhaps Paul Schrader can take a deep breath now that his controversial drama, The Canyons, has been acquired by IFC. Schrader had a bit of a tantrum after the movie, starring Lindsay Lohan and porn star James Deen, was shunned by the indie-festival circuit—lashing out at Austin’s South by Southwest festival in particular—apparently unaware that the film’s representation already had offers on the table. IFC’s official announcement includes a quote from Kent Jones, director of programming for the New York Film Festival, who called Lohan’s performance “stunning” and the film “an inspiration and an example to us all.”