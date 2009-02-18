The Chimp Cartoon Furor

CHEAT SHEET
Like any good tabloid, it’s the New York Post’s duty to push the envelope. But this time it may have gone too far: A Sean Delonas cartoon printed today depicts two white cops standing next to a dead chimpanzee and saying, “They’ll have to find someone else to write the next stimulus bill.” The Rev. Al Sharpton has blasted the cartoon, saying it connects Obama with the chimp, evoking a longstanding racist stereotype. The Post is standing by the cartoon, calling it simply an amusing amalgamation of the two big headlines of the day: the stimulus and Travis, the rampaging Connecticut pet. Sharpton, Post editor in chief Col Allan says, is “nothing more than a publicity opportunist.” Over to you, Al.