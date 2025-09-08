‘The Conjuring: Last Rites’ Makes History at the Box Office

Cheat Sheet
1
The Rock Reveals Role That Inspired His Shocking New Bod
WHAT’S COOKIN’?
Eboni Boykin-Patterson 

Entertainment Reporter

Published 09.08.25 4:53PM EDT 
Dwayne Johnson
Victor Boyko/Getty Images for Miu Miu

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s new look isn’t just for a change of pace, the actor revealed Monday. A week after he debuted his dramatically slimmed down body at the Venice Film Festival, where he was promoting his first dramatic starring role in biopic The Smashing Machine, Johnson, 53, said the new slim-down is for his next film project. “It’s out there now, big news is I’m teaming up with Benny Safdie again and we’re gonna make a film called Lizard Music, which is based off of a novel written by Daniel Pinkwater,” he told an audience at Toronto International Film Festival, per Entertainment Weekly. Safdie wrote and directed Smashing Machine, so Johnson said he was sold on his pitch about the children’s novel as soon as Smashing Machine wrapped. “The role that I will play is a very whimsical and eccentric 70-something-year-old man called the Chicken Man, and his best friend is a 70-something-year-old chicken,” he said, explaining that he’d tapered down his buff appearance to play the character. Johnson added, “I’m so excited because I get a chance to hopefully transform again like I was able to do with Smashing Machine.” Johnson’s performance in the biopic about Mark Kerr is already generating Oscar buzz.

American actor and film producer Dwayne Johnson at the 82 Venice International Film Festival 2025. The Smashing Machine Red Carpet. Venice (Italy), September 1st, 2025 (Photo by Marilla Sicilia/Archivio Marilla Sicilia/Mondadori Portfolio via Getty Images)
American actor and film producer Dwayne Johnson at the 82 Venice International Film Festival 2025. The Smashing Machine Red Carpet. Venice (Italy), September 1st, 2025 (Photo by Marilla Sicilia/Archivio Marilla Sicilia/Mondadori Portfolio via Getty Images) Marilla Sicilia/Archivio Marilla Sicilia/Mondadori Portfolio via Getty Images
Read it at Entertainment Weekly

2
Michael Caine, 92, Pulled Out of Retirement for Vin Diesel Movie
SYKE
Amber Levis 

Breaking News Intern

Published 09.08.25 4:33PM EDT 
Michael Caine
Gisela Schober/Getty Images

Hollywood just can’t leave Michael Caine alone. Caine, 92, is emerging from retirement (again) and returning to the screen for the sequel to the 2015 Vin Diesel fantasy action movie, The Last Witch Hunter. Caine has not finalized a deal but will likely reprise his role as Dolan, the priest who helps Diesel’s character, Kaulder, stop the plague unleashed by an evil witch, per Variety. It’s unclear in what capacity Caine’s character will return given that, in the first movie, he retires after choosing a successor and dies in his sleep. The original film, adapted from Diesel’s own Dungeons & Dragons campaigns, grossed $147 million worldwide, with just $27.4 million in North America. It was not well-received by critics, with a score of 34 out of 100 on Metacritic and just 18 percent on Rotten Tomatoes. But the movie gained a fan base after its release on streaming platforms. Caine, who has credits in over 130 films and was knighted by Queen Elizabeth II, made his latest retirement announcement in 2023, explaining to The Telegraph, “I am bloody 90 now, and I can’t walk properly and all that. I sort of am retired now.” “Sort of” was evidently the key phrase.

3
‘The Pitt’ Star Hopes Politicians Are Watching the Show
MEDICAL DRAMA
Amber Levis 

Breaking News Intern

Published 09.08.25 3:53PM EDT 
Noah Wyle
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Gotham Film

HBO’s hit medical drama, The Pitt, handles hot-button healthcare issues. Its star and executive producer hopes that the White House will take notes. Noah Wyle, who plays the protagonist Dr. Michael “Robby” Robinavitch, sat down with The Wrap to discuss the show’s political messages. Wyle said that the show’s humanism transcends partisan divides. “This isn’t a red or blue thing,” he told the outlet. ”When you go to the hospital, it doesn’t matter what your political or religious beliefs are. You’re going to be very happy that that Haitian nurse or that gay respiratory therapist or that Jewish doctor is working to save your life,” Wyle said. “That is just a reality that everybody experiences. And yeah, if everybody needs to remember that, I’m all for it.” The show is acclaimed by medical professionals for its realism, and was renewed for a second season after earning 13 Emmy nominations for its first. Season one of the post-COVID drama confronted issues ranging from vaccine disinformation to gun violence. Its next season will take aim at the Trump administration and its so-called “Big Beautiful Bill.” The show deals with the hardships imposed on medical professionals, and each real-time episode covers one hour of the grueling 15 hours in a single shift at the fictional Pittsburgh Trauma Medical Hospital.

Read it at The Wrap

4
Actress Olivia Wilde Spotted Kissing Pop Star’s Ex-Husband
WILDE THINGS
Amber Levis 

Breaking News Intern

Published 09.08.25 1:59PM EDT 
Olivia Wilde
Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Images

Actress and director Olivia Wilde was spotted canoodling with singer Ellie Goulding’s ex-husband, art dealer Caspar Jopling, after a lengthy three-hour dinner date. Wilde, 41, and Jopling, 33, were seen at London’s celebrity-attracting upscale pub, The Pelican, and reportedly “couldn’t keep their hands off each other,” an unnamed source told Page Six. Onlookers report that the two seemed happy, joking and laughing at dinner before they “kissed passionately in the street like a pair of teenagers,” before getting into a cab together. The Daily Beast has reached out to Wilde and Jopling’s representatives for comment. Wilde made headlines during her brief relationship with pop star Harry Styles, 31, from 2021 to 2022, whom she met while directing Don’t Worry Darling, in which Styles starred. Their relationship fueled vicious gossip, especially among Styles’ dedicated fanbase. Wilde shares two young children, ages 11 and 8, with her ex-partner, Ted Lasso actor Jason Sudeikis. Jopling is also co-parenting his four-year-old son with Goulding, who is dating actor Beau Minniear. In 2024, the “Love Me Like You Do” singer said on social media that she and Jopling remained “the closest of friends” and were “successfully co-parenting.”

Ellie Goulding and then-husband Caspar Jopling in 2023.
Ellie Goulding and then-husband Caspar Jopling in 2023. Dave Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images
Read it at Page Six

5

‘The Conjuring: Last Rites’ Makes History at the Box Office

CONJURING UP THE CASH
Amber Brace 

Breaking News Intern

Updated 09.08.25 3:56PM EDT 
Published 09.08.25 3:34PM EDT 
Patrick Wilson, Mia Tomlinson, and Vera Farmiga in Conjuring: Last Rites.
Patrick Wilson, Mia Tomlinson, and Vera Farmiga in Conjuring: Last Rites. Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/Getty/Warner Bros

The Conjuring: Last Rites has made box office history becoming the biggest horror opener of all time worldwide. The ninth entry in the paranormal franchise raked in $194 million worldwide in its first weekend of release, overtaking the $190 million It made back in 2017. The movie also set a horror record at the international box office with $110 million in its opening. Prior to this weekend, 2019’s It: Chapter Two was the largest overseas debut for a horror film with $92 million. Although the film’s monetary success is indisputable, critics have left with conflicting reviews. It has 55 percent on Rotten Tomatoes and a “B” from CinemaScore. The Conjuring: Last Rites stars Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga as paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren, along with Mia Tomlinson and Ben Hardy.

Read it at NBC News

6
Passengers Flee Boeing Jet by Emergency Slide After ‘Hard Landing’
WHEELS DOWN
Will Neal 

Reporter

Published 09.08.25 1:11PM EDT 
Westjet approaches for landing at Toronto Pearson International Airport.
Randy Risling/Toronto Star via Getty Images

More than 160 passengers were forced to exit a Boeing 737-800 by the aircraft’s emergency slides after its landing gear appears to have collapsed upon touching the runway. The 16-year-old WestJet plane, which took off from Toronto, was arriving at Sint Maarten in the Caribbean at roughly 5:30 p.m. when the incident took place on Sunday, prompting the dispatch of emergency services and firefighters to the scene. “The aircraft’s slides were activated, and all guests and crew safely evacuated and were transported to the terminal,” the airline said in a statement, adding the cause of what it said was a “hard landing” remains unknown as it awaits “confirmation on the exact nature of the incident.” The country’s tourism minister, Grisha Heylinger-Marten, expressed concern about the incident. “It was clear that more work needs to be done regarding protocols for situations like this. For most, this was the first real-world incident of this magnitude, not a drill,” she said. “A full debriefing meeting with all stakeholders will take place so lessons are learned and improvements are made.”

Read it at People

7
‘Phantom’ F1 Driver Arrested After Six Years of Taunting the Cops
PIT STOP
Tom Sanders 

Reporter

Updated 09.08.25 3:22PM EDT 
Published 09.08.25 12:35PM EDT 
'Phantom' F1 Driver Arrested After Six Years of Taunting the Cops
'Phantom' F1 Driver Arrested After Six Years of Taunting the Cops x/Policie CZ

Police in the Czech Republic have finally apprehended a mysterious speed freak who has taunted cops by speeding past them in a Ferrari Formula 1 car for nearly six years. Police captured the “Phantom Ferrari driver” after tailing him to a property in the nearby village of Bulk, 37 miles outside of Prague. It was there that they arrested a 51-year-old man clad in full racing gear. The phantom driver briefly refused to get out of his car and accused officers of trespassing on his property before submitting to the arrest, with local media claiming he refused to remove his helmet or answer any questions at the police station. A man claiming to be his son later told the press he thought the police response—which included dozens of police cars and a helicopter surrounding his house—was a disproportionate response to “a supposed traffic violation.” Police first tracked down the alleged owner of the car six years ago, who denied ever driving it on the motorway. It is currently unknown whether he is the same person the police arrested.

Read it at BBC

8
Charlie Sheen Reveals What Led Him to Alcohol and Drugs
DEMONS
Leigh Kimmins 

Reporter

Published 09.08.25 10:49AM EDT 

Charlie Sheen is pulling back the curtain on the demons that drove him to addiction, revealing that a lifelong struggle with stuttering first pushed him toward alcohol. “Drinking just... it softened the edges,” Sheen told Good Morning America co-anchor Michael Strahan while promoting his new memoir, The Book of Sheen. “It gave me just freedom of speech.” Sheen said it wasn’t until his 2000 role on the sitcom Spin City that he finally opened up to colleagues about his stutter. “When I got the first script for Spin and I was going through it, I was like, ‘Oh, that’s a problem. That’s gonna be a problem. I can’t say that,’” he recalled. “So yeah, when in doubt, just be human enough to be vulnerable, and to know that it’s OK to ask for help.” But by then, Sheen said, he was already deep in a spiral. He first tried crack cocaine in 1992, he said, just two years after his family staged an intervention that led to his first stint in rehab. “It’s hard to ask for help when somebody else has raised your hand for you,” Sheen admitted. “Wanting to always be in control of things, wanting to do things my way.”

Read it at ABC News

9
Iconic ’70s Rock Band Founder and Frontman Dies at 81
GOODBYE STRANGER
Harry Thompson 

News Reporter

Updated 09.08.25 7:26AM EDT 
Published 09.08.25 5:40AM EDT 
Rick Davies of Supertramp performs in concert at the Palau Sant Jordi on September 18, 2010 in Barcelona, Spain. (Photo by Robert Marquardt/Getty
BARCELONA, SPAIN - SEPTEMBER 18: Rick Davies of Supertramp performs in concert at the Palau Sant Jordi on September 18, 2010 in Barcelona, Spain. (Photo by Robert Marquardt/Getty Images) Robert Marquardt/Getty Images

Legendary Supertramp co-founder and frontman Rick Davies has died at 81 after fighting cancer. The British songwriter, who penned “Goodbye Stranger” and “Bloody Well Right,” died at home in Long Island, the band said in a statement announcing his death. The band said, “The Supertramp Partnership is very sad to announce the death of the Supertramp founder, Rick Davies, after a long illness. Rick passed away at his home on Long Island on September 5th. We had the privilege of knowing him, and playing with him for over fifty years. We offer our sincere condolences to Sue Davies.” The Guardian reports Davies was diagnosed with the bone marrow-attacking multiple myeloma in 2015. Born in Swindon in 1944, he was the only original member still in the band after the other co-founder, Roger Hodgson, left the band in 1983 to pursue a solo career. Disputes about royalties blighted their relationship. In a social media post, the band also paid tribute to Davies for his “warmth, resilience, and devotion to his wife Sue.”

Read it at The Guardian

10
Anna Wintour Reveals How She Got Signature Bob
DON THE BOB
Annie Bang 

Breaking News Intern

Published 09.08.25 11:18AM EDT 
Anna Wintour attends the 77th Annual Tony Awards in New York City, U.S., June 16, 2024.
Eduardo Munoz/Eduardo Munoz/REUTERS

Vogue veteran Anna Wintour shared how her iconic bob became her signature style after one bad haircut. The cultural icon told the story in an interview for The New Yorker published Friday. “Well, for my hair, it was always pretty much this way,” Wintour said, having donned the bob for decades. “Some British hairdresser decided they were going to experiment on me, and they cut it into three layers, and it was honestly the worst haircut you’ve ever seen in your entire life,“ she recalled. ”I think I wore a hat for a year, and then after that I resolved not to cut my hair except this way ever again. And I mean the glasses are just because I’m very shortsighted, but they also helped me get through situations.” Wintour, now 75, recently stepped down from her position as the magazine’s editor-in-chief after 37 years. While the longtime editor will remain at the publication as the Global Editorial Director, Chloe Malle has been appointed as her replacement. “I feel great. I love Chloe. I am very happy for her,” Wintour said. “Chloe consistently came back with the clearest vision and the most original ideas and understanding of what a Vogue... in two years is going to look like.”

Read it at The New Yorker

