Do They Have Chill Pills in Oz?

Wicked needs to stop defying gravity and come back down to Earth.

The movie—excuse me, the two-hour-and-40-minute Part 1 of a two-part series—doesn’t come out until Nov. 22, yet it’s already ignited more discourse than most movies that are currently in theaters.

Every costume, set design, and vocal riff previewed in trailers has been analyzed more closely than the content of presidential debates. Even the movie’s advertising images have become a hotbed of discourse.

First, it was because fans of the musical were disappointed that it didn’t perfectly mimic the iconic poster and Playbill art from the Broadway production. But that escalated to the heavens and beyond when star Cynthia Erivo, who plays Elphaba in the movie, posted an unhinged Instagram story slamming fan art that photoshopped the film’s advertising to more accurately replicate the Broadway version.

It seemed like an innocent enough thing for a fan to do—a little tweaking to make the movie poster look exactly like the Broadway poster. It involved moving Elphaba’s witch hat down over to obscure the character’s eyes, as depicted in that Broadway poster, an act that Erivo called, “the wildest, most offensive thing I have seen.”

That is, obviously, a crazy thing to say about a fan edit that wasn’t overtly malicious, and which had very clear intention: to simply replicate the Broadway art.

I’ve learned this week that there are two worlds: One in which that was the biggest, most talked about news story of the week, and the one in which all the people you follow on social media are not gay male Broadway enthusiasts like me. I have never felt more gay and alone than I did trying to explain this story in a Daily Beast edit meeting.

Nonetheless, I think it’s exemplary of how Wicked has gotten a bit too hyped.

Beyond that movie poster news cycle, there’s the dizzying number of product tie-ins that are announced each week. Starbucks tumblers! Squishy pillows! And now…macaroni and cheese?

I don’t know who thought “on the occasion of the Wicked movie people are really going to be wanting a special edition of macaroni and cheese.” But I do know that every day we stray further from God’s light. Here’s some reaction:

Wicked Mystery Color Macaroni & Cheese Cups..? pic.twitter.com/umZZV6A0CS — wicked news hub (@wickednewshub) October 15, 2024

Me looking at my poop after eating one of these: https://t.co/9g4s6DBWax pic.twitter.com/UvZDdAiQ15 — Tom Zohar (@TomZohar) October 15, 2024

gonna be defying gravity on the toilet seat https://t.co/0oI9xzjnXd — Matt Bellassai (@MattBellassai) October 15, 2024

they finally came up with a food product more unsettling than the chromatica oreo pic.twitter.com/NmNoXd3s19 — MrsFishVEVO (@Will_Kellogg) October 15, 2024

This Man Is Always Making Me Cry

There’s a video online that I revisit often. It’s Andrew Garfield speaking with Stephen Colbert about how he’s processed the death of his mother and thinks about grief. He is so insightful about it and—what surprised me—optimistic about it: realizing how his mourning actually brings him closer to feeling the beautiful relationship he had with a person who is no longer with him. “I hope this grief stays with me,” he says. ( Watch it here .)

Garfield is promoting We Live in Time, a movie that requires an entire box of Kleenex, but echoes those themes about grief, loss, and how a person doesn’t have to wade explicitly through tragedy while handling it. During the promo tour, he’s released a new video talking about those things to wreck me: a conversation with Elmo on Sesame Street about how he is working through the death of his mother. ( Watch it here .)

Opens in new window Andrew Garfield and Elmo

“When I miss her I remember it’s because she made me so happy.” What an exceptional, touching way of putting it.

An Icon Celebrated as She Deserves

This Interview magazine conversation with Liza Minnelli is appropriately delightful—breezy and not too prying from the living legend, yet, because she can’t help it, peppered with light juiciness here and there.

Moreover, it produced these accompanying photos of Minnelli that are just gorgeous. I’m obsessed with this one of her lounging on her couch in front of the Andy Warhol paintings of herself and her late, iconic parents. I’ve never seen such fabulousness.

Liza Minnelli greg gorman/Interview Magazine

Is Harrison Ford the Next “Internet Boyfriend”?

Harrison Ford has a reputation for being cranky and a curmudgeon. I think he may actually be the warmest and funniest celebrity on the press circuit right now. Case in point: This excerpt from his recent GQ Q&A .

And, should you be curious, here is the outfit being referred to that I will attempt and fail to recreate at every social event this fall.

Harrison Ford GQ

