The Coronavirus Just Made Joe Biden’s Money Problems Even Worse

Joe Biden’s campaign is already struggling for money. Now, as it gears up to take on a president and his allied party apparatus, with an unprecedented war chest at their disposal, it faces a new hangup of its own making.

The Democratic Party’s decision to postpone this summer’s presidential nominating convention over concerns about the longevity of the coronavirus outbreak has put a pot of money a bit further out of reach for the presumptive Democratic nominee. That’s because instead of getting access to funds for the general election on the initial convention date—July 16—Biden must wait until mid-August, when the convention now is planned to go forward in Milwaukee.

The move came after Biden himself called for postponing the convention, hoping to accommodate public health concerns that have shuttered a massive chunk of the U.S. economy. And his campaign said that they do not fear the month-long period of access to general election funds that they now must forgo