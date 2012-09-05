The Crowd Goes Wild for Sandra Fluke

CHEAT SHEET
Sandra Fluke received several standing ovations throughout her rousing speech on the two types of Americas voters have to choose from in November. Romney's America, Fluke says, would be "an offensive, obsolete relic of our past," run by "a man who stands by when a public figure tries to silence a private citizen with hateful slurs" and who "won't stand up to the extremes in his party." In Obama's America, she says, women "have the right to choose ... no one can charge us more than men for the exact same health insurance ... we decide when to start our families and, our president, when he hears that a young woman has been verbally attacked, thinks of his daughters, not of his delegates or his donors."