‘The Crown’ Will Honor Elizabeth II With ‘Ultimate’ Tribute—Report
The Crown might be nearing its final season, but the royally popular Netflix drama reportedly has at least one trick left up its sleeve—“the ultimate tribute” to Elizabeth II. According to The Sun, Claire Foy, Olivia Colman, and Imelda Staunton—all of whom have played the queen during a period of her life—will appear this season alongside newcomer Viola Prettejohn, who embodies a yet-unseen era. The queen died peacefully last year at 96, and the British royal family famously does not love The Crown, but the reported tribute promises, at the very least, to be a delightful treat for fans. Representatives for The Crown did not immediately respond to The Daily Beast’s request for comment.