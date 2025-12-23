Add to Cart: Five Products Our Commerce Editor Loved in 2025

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

Welcome to “Add to Cart: Mia’s Monthly Must-Haves,” a series that picks the brain of Scouted’s Managing Editor of Commerce, Mia Maguire. Every month, Mia highlights the gems she’s found that are worth spending your hard-earned coin on. To close out 2025, we’re doing something special: Mia has curated her top picks from this year’s Add to Cart editions into one must-buy guide.

A Bougie Cleanser

“I’m not usually one to splurge on luxury facial cleansers or serums. In my book, most drugstore face washes do the job just fine. And then I tried Vintner’s Daughter Active Renewal Cleanser—and now the idea of grabbing a random face wash feels borderline unhinged. Leave it to Vintner’s Daughter founder April Gargiulo (aka my ultimate beauty crush) to turn face-washing into a full-on ritual rather than a necessary evil.”

“This nutrient-dense cleanser is a true overachiever. It melts away dirt, oil, and makeup in one go—functioning as a double cleanse in a single step—while simultaneously boosting circulation for what genuinely feels like a mini facial every time you lather up. The formula cleverly combines both water-soluble and oil-soluble components to deeply cleanse, hydrate, and lock in moisture, all without that tight, stripped feeling. Even my perpetually chapped, highly reactive skin comes out calm, balanced, and noticeably brighter.”

Active Renewal Cleanser™ "Gargiulo recommends massaging the cleanser into skin for anywhere from 30 seconds to a few minutes (treat it like a mask), and I can confirm it's worth lingering. Powered by Vintner's Daughter's proprietary 21-day Phyto Radiance Infusion process, the formula delivers a concentrated dose of goodness, including 70 complexion-loving nutrients, brightening botanicals, and calming plant extracts. Post-cleanse, you're left with a complexion that looks refreshed, plump, and glowing—not stripped or tight. Consider this the skincare equivalent of a cold-pressed green juice—yes, it's a splurge, but once you try it, there's no going back."

Longevity Gummies

“I’m usually deeply skeptical of buzzy longevity supplements. Generally, if a brand promises to ‘change your life,’ I’m already side-eyeing it (unless it’s creatine), but Timeline’s Mitopure Urolithin A gummies—along with the research that vets it— have officially won me over. Urolithin A may not exactly roll off the tongue, but the science behind it is compelling: it’s a postbiotic shown to support mitochondrial health, essentially giving your cells’ energy-producing powerhouses a much-needed tune-up. Research has linked it to improved muscle function, sustained energy, and markers of healthy aging—benefits that feel especially relevant if you spend most of your day sitting, training, or simply trying to feel less depleted by 4 p.m.”

Timeline Mitopure Urolithin A Supplement Gummies "What really sealed the deal for me, though, is how easy the gummies are to take. They're soft (not sticky), pleasantly berry-flavored, and completely free of that chalky, medicinal aftertaste that makes most supplements feel like a chore. After a few weeks of consistent use, I noticed my energy felt steadier and more even throughout the day—less of a morning spike, fewer afternoon crashes. I've even managed to kick my daily 3 p.m. coffee habit… most days, at least. Yes, they're an investment—but for a clinically supported longevity supplement I actually look forward to taking every day, it feels entirely justified."

Sweatpants Jeans

“When my friend—and Scouted contributor—Jamie Stone introduced me to Rag & Bone’s viral Miramar ‘sweatpant jean’ collection earlier this year (read her full review here), I knew my approach to denim was about to change forever.”

“Imagine your favorite pair of jeans with the comfort of stretchy, elasticized sweatpants—but without the frump factor. That’s exactly what Rag & Bone’s Miramar Sweatpant Denim collection delivers. The brand’s innovative Miramar printing technique makes any fabric—yes, even ultra-stretchy ones like mesh and cotton terry—look just like denim.”

Miramar Sweatpant Denim collection The collection includes a variety of chic styles, from office-ready wide-leg jeans and classic straight legs to denim jackets, all crafted from the brand's ultra-comfy stretch ponte fabric. My favorite pair in the collection is the Miramar Terry Sofie Ankle Length Pants, which feature a mid-rise and wide-leg fit, plus a Trompe l'oeil-inspired denim print."

Haul Hero

“This might not be the sexiest product of all time, but when I say Hulken’s Rolling Tote Bag has changed my life, I’m not exaggerating. As a professional product reviewer and shopping editor, I receive a lot of packages… so many, in fact, my UPS driver probably thinks I have a full-blown shopping addiction. That means I’m constantly breaking down boxes and hauling them down two very narrow flights of stairs to the recycling bin every other day (on the days I’m not letting them pile up like a precarious game of Jenga).”

“This sturdy—and surprisingly chic—rolling tote has made that chore infinitely easier. It’s water-resistant, can carry up to 66 pounds, and comes in three sizes (I went with the large, and I’m very glad I didn’t size it down).”

“I also use it for groceries, thrifting hauls at the Goodwill Outlet bins (IYKYK), and schlepping oversized items around town—something I do often now that I no longer have a car. It would be a total game-changer for Instacart and Postmates drivers or anyone with kids.”

Original Rolling Tote Bag "Built with unbreakable handles (trust me, I've tested that claim), steel swivel wheels that glide down my stairs without waking the neighbors, and a built-in zippered cover to keep everything contained, Hulken's Rolling Tote feels thoughtfully designed from top to bottom. Best of all, it folds completely flat when not in use, so I can stash it in my closet and forget about it until the next delivery arrives."

Vibe Trainer

“Not to brag, but I’ve been using at-home vibration therapy since 2021—long before it became a TikTok-viral wellness trend. I’ve been loyal to Lifepro’s lymphatic drainage–boosting vibration plates for more than two years now, and the brand’s newest Rumblex 4D model is easily its most impressive yet.”

“As someone who sits for 10-plus hours a day, incorporating this device into my routine a few times a week has made a noticeable difference in circulation, muscle recovery, and overall stiffness—especially after workouts. The Rumblex 4D is engineered with therapeutic vibration technology and multiple exercise modes, making it incredibly versatile. You can step on it and let the vibrations do the work, or integrate it into strength training for deeper muscle activation and reduced soreness the next day.”