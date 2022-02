The Daily Beast ranks America's 100 Best—And Worst—Cities for Moms, from New York to San Francisco to Tamp

Sure, Mother's Day might be nothing more than an excuse to line the pockets of greeting-card company execs, but it's also not a bad time to genuinely thank Mom for all she's done, and to remember that the seed of Mother's Day wasn't planted inside some heartless board room, but began in 1870 with a simple proclamation by Julia Ward Howe protesting the horrors of the Civil War.

Mother's Day, of course, has changed greatly since 1870 and, for the cynics out there, the holiday is nothing more than big business. After all, why should we celebrate mothers only one day a year? Why not every day? With that in mind, The Daily Beast for the second year ranked the cities that strive for just that: keeping mom fulfilled 365 days a year.

We used the same universal factors as last year, looking at data that apply to working moms, stay-at-home moms, big-city and small-city moms, and moms living in the North, South, East and West. (Almost all the factors apply to parents generally. It's just not dad's turn this month.)

To compile the rankings, we started with the 100 largest cities according to 2009 data from the U.S. Census Bureau. We then looked at the same five categories as last year, which tell us about the quality of life for resident mothers, and updated them with recent data to more accurately reflect the current motherly situation in the nation's most populated cities:

• Mothers-per-capita: the percentage of mothers in each city with one or more children under 18 years old, according to U.S. Census Bureau data.

• Educational quality: the overall caliber of public schools in each city based on a scale of 1 to 10, 10 being the best. Scores were culled from Great Schools, which ranks schools based on standardized test performance.

• Child care: the number of child-care workers per child age 5, according to each city's surrounding Metropolitan Statistical Area, based on 2009 data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics 2009 and U.S. Census population data.

• Maternity health specialists: the availability of maternity specialists (in obstetrics and gynecology or maternal and fetal medicine) based on the number of recognized practitioners, per resident mom, in each city, according to HealthGrades, an independent health-care ratings company. HealthGrades doctors must be affiliated with a high-quality hospital, free of state sanctions, disciplinary actions, malpractice judgments, and monetary settlements in the last five years, and be board certified in his/her practice specialty.

• Mother's Day pampering: We used Citysearch to find the number of brunch and hair salon businesses per mother in each city.

See below to find out which cities treat moms the best year-round.

#1, Tampa, Florida Moms-per-capita (ranking among 100 largest cities): 44 Child care (ranking among 100 largest cities): 17 Schools (1 to 10 scale): 6 Maternity care (ranking among 100 largest cities): 17 Pampering score (ranking among 100 largest cities): 26

#2, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Moms-per-capita (ranking among 100 largest cities): 98 Child care (ranking among 100 largest cities): 6 Schools (1 to 10 scale): 6 Maternity care (ranking among 100 largest cities): 3 Pampering score (ranking among 100 largest cities): 18

#3, Cincinnati, Ohio Moms-per-capita (ranking among 100 largest cities): 84 Child care (ranking among 100 largest cities): 27 Schools (1 to 10 scale): 6 Maternity care (ranking among 100 largest cities): 7 Pampering score (ranking among 100 largest cities): 24

#4, Seattle, Washington Moms-per-capita (ranking among 100 largest cities): 95 Child care (ranking among 100 largest cities): 25 Schools (1 to 10 scale): 6 Maternity care (ranking among 100 largest cities): 13 Pampering score (ranking among 100 largest cities): 15

#5, San Francisco, California Moms-per-capita (ranking among 100 largest cities): 100 Child care (ranking among 100 largest cities): 35 Schools (1 to 10 scale): 7 Maternity care (ranking among 100 largest cities): 15 Pampering score (ranking among 100 largest cities): 15

#6, St. Louis, Missouri Moms-per-capita (ranking among 100 largest cities): 72 Child care (ranking among 100 largest cities): 32 Schools (1 to 10 scale): 4 Maternity care (ranking among 100 largest cities): 4 Pampering score (ranking among 100 largest cities): 22

#7, Cleveland, Ohio Moms-per-capita (ranking among 100 largest cities): 56 Child care (ranking among 100 largest cities): 12 Schools (1 to 10 scale): 4 Maternity care (ranking among 100 largest cities): 23 Pampering score (ranking among 100 largest cities): 41

#8, Miami, Florida Moms-per-capita (ranking among 100 largest cities): 91 Child care (ranking among 100 largest cities): 20 Schools (1 to 10 scale): 6 Maternity care (ranking among 100 largest cities): 8 Pampering score (ranking among 100 largest cities): 42

#9, Sacramento, California Moms-per-capita (ranking among 100 largest cities): 40 Child care (ranking among 100 largest cities): 37 Schools (1 to 10 scale): 5 Maternity care (ranking among 100 largest cities): 28 Pampering score (ranking among 100 largest cities): 45

#10, Orlando, Florida Moms-per-capita (ranking among 100 largest cities): 85 Child care (ranking among 100 largest cities): 67 Schools (1 to 10 scale): 6 Maternity care (ranking among 100 largest cities): 9 Pampering score (ranking among 100 largest cities): 8

#11, Buffalo, New York Moms-per-capita (ranking among 100 largest cities): 46 Child care (ranking among 100 largest cities): 4 Schools (1 to 10 scale): 3 Maternity care (ranking among 100 largest cities): 24 Pampering score (ranking among 100 largest cities): 58

#12, Newark, New Jersey Moms-per-capita (ranking among 100 largest cities): 27 Child care (ranking among 100 largest cities): 9 Schools (1 to 10 scale): 3 Maternity care (ranking among 100 largest cities): 35 Pampering score (ranking among 100 largest cities): 62

#13, Plano, Texas Moms-per-capita (ranking among 100 largest cities): 9 Child care (ranking among 100 largest cities): 52 Schools (1 to 10 scale): 8 Maternity care (ranking among 100 largest cities): 44 Pampering score (ranking among 100 largest cities): 91

#14, Irvine, California Moms-per-capita (ranking among 100 largest cities): 34 Child care (ranking among 100 largest cities): 77 Schools (1 to 10 scale): 10 Maternity care (ranking among 100 largest cities): 38 Pampering score (ranking among 100 largest cities): 82

#15, Boston, Massachusetts Moms-per-capita (ranking among 100 largest cities): 99 Child care (ranking among 100 largest cities): 48 Schools (1 to 10 scale): 4 Maternity care (ranking among 100 largest cities): 2 Pampering score (ranking among 100 largest cities): 8

#16, Rochester, New York Moms-per-capita (ranking among 100 largest cities): 59 Child care (ranking among 100 largest cities): 2 Schools (1 to 10 scale): 4 Maternity care (ranking among 100 largest cities): 10 Pampering score (ranking among 100 largest cities): 89

#17, Washington, D.C. Moms-per-capita (ranking among 100 largest cities): 96 Child care (ranking among 100 largest cities): 74 Schools (1 to 10 scale): 0 Maternity care (ranking among 100 largest cities): 11 Pampering score (ranking among 100 largest cities): 19

#18, Kansas City, Missouri Moms-per-capita (ranking among 100 largest cities): 55 Child care (ranking among 100 largest cities): 24 Schools (1 to 10 scale): 5 Maternity care (ranking among 100 largest cities): 45 Pampering score (ranking among 100 largest cities): 56

#19, Oakland, California Moms-per-capita (ranking among 100 largest cities): 89 Child care (ranking among 100 largest cities): 51 Schools (1 to 10 scale): 5 Maternity care (ranking among 100 largest cities): 27 Pampering score (ranking among 100 largest cities): 15

#20, Portland, Oregon Moms-per-capita (ranking among 100 largest cities): 83 Child care (ranking among 100 largest cities): 57 Schools (1 to 10 scale): 6 Maternity care (ranking among 100 largest cities): 29 Pampering score (ranking among 100 largest cities): 29

#21, Birmingham, Alabama Moms-per-capita (ranking among 100 largest cities): 60 Child care (ranking among 100 largest cities): 28 Schools (1 to 10 scale): 4 Maternity care (ranking among 100 largest cities): 12 Pampering score (ranking among 100 largest cities): 75

#22, Atlanta, Georgia Moms-per-capita (ranking among 100 largest cities): 94 Child care (ranking among 100 largest cities): 62 Schools (1 to 10 scale): 5 Maternity care (ranking among 100 largest cities): 6 Pampering score (ranking among 100 largest cities): 26

#23, New Orleans, Louisiana Moms-per-capita (ranking among 100 largest cities): 88 Child care (ranking among 100 largest cities): 47 Schools (1 to 10 scale): 6 Maternity care (ranking among 100 largest cities): 31 Pampering score (ranking among 100 largest cities): 38

#24, Jersey City, New Jersey Moms-per-capita (ranking among 100 largest cities): 38 Child care (ranking among 100 largest cities): 7 Schools (1 to 10 scale): 5 Maternity care (ranking among 100 largest cities): 5 Pampering score (ranking among 100 largest cities): 145

#25, Charlotte, North Carolina Moms-per-capita (ranking among 100 largest cities): 12 Child care (ranking among 100 largest cities): 61 Schools (1 to 10 scale): 6 Maternity care (ranking among 100 largest cities): 58 Pampering score (ranking among 100 largest cities): 84

#26, Minneapolis, Minnesota Moms-per-capita (ranking among 100 largest cities): 81 Child care (ranking among 100 largest cities): 69 Schools (1 to 10 scale): 3 Maternity care (ranking among 100 largest cities): 20 Pampering score (ranking among 100 largest cities): 9

#27, Scottsdale, Arizona Moms-per-capita (ranking among 100 largest cities): 93 Child care (ranking among 100 largest cities): 86 Schools (1 to 10 scale): 9 Maternity care (ranking among 100 largest cities): 34 Pampering score (ranking among 100 largest cities): 45

#28, Akron, Ohio Moms-per-capita (ranking among 100 largest cities): 57 Child care (ranking among 100 largest cities): 5 Schools (1 to 10 scale): 5 Maternity care (ranking among 100 largest cities): 25 Pampering score (ranking among 100 largest cities): 122

#29, Denver, Colorado Moms-per-capita (ranking among 100 largest cities): 87 Child care (ranking among 100 largest cities): 31 Schools (1 to 10 scale): 3 Maternity care (ranking among 100 largest cities): 30 Pampering score (ranking among 100 largest cities): 36

#30, Chesapeake, Virginia Moms-per-capita (ranking among 100 largest cities): 1 Child care (ranking among 100 largest cities): 89 Schools (1 to 10 scale): 7 Maternity care (ranking among 100 largest cities): 36 Pampering score (ranking among 100 largest cities): 109

#31, Riverside, California Moms-per-capita (ranking among 100 largest cities): 53 Child care (ranking among 100 largest cities): 60 Schools (1 to 10 scale): 5 Maternity care (ranking among 100 largest cities): 80 Pampering score (ranking among 100 largest cities): 21

#32, Anaheim, California Moms-per-capita (ranking among 100 largest cities): 24 Child care (ranking among 100 largest cities): 76 Schools (1 to 10 scale): 5 Maternity care (ranking among 100 largest cities): 19 Pampering score (ranking among 100 largest cities): 98

#33, Louisville, Kentucky Moms-per-capita (ranking among 100 largest cities): 16 Child care (ranking among 100 largest cities): 15 Schools (1 to 10 scale): 4 Maternity care (ranking among 100 largest cities): 56 Pampering score (ranking among 100 largest cities): 124

#34, Raleigh, North Carolina Moms-per-capita (ranking among 100 largest cities): 66 Child care (ranking among 100 largest cities): 79 Schools (1 to 10 scale): 6 Maternity care (ranking among 100 largest cities): 32 Pampering score (ranking among 100 largest cities): 59

#35, Austin, Texas Moms-per-capita (ranking among 100 largest cities): 61 Child care (ranking among 100 largest cities): 39 Schools (1 to 10 scale): 6 Maternity care (ranking among 100 largest cities): 59 Pampering score (ranking among 100 largest cities): 78

#36, Dallas, Texas Moms-per-capita (ranking among 100 largest cities): 52 Child care (ranking among 100 largest cities): 54 Schools (1 to 10 scale): 5 Maternity care (ranking among 100 largest cities): 64 Pampering score (ranking among 100 largest cities): 56

#37, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Moms-per-capita (ranking among 100 largest cities): 80 Child care (ranking among 100 largest cities): 10 Schools (1 to 10 scale): 3 Maternity care (ranking among 100 largest cities): 40 Pampering score (ranking among 100 largest cities): 71

#38, Baltimore, Maryland Moms-per-capita (ranking among 100 largest cities): 86 Child care (ranking among 100 largest cities): 72 Schools (1 to 10 scale): 5 Maternity care (ranking among 100 largest cities): 16 Pampering score (ranking among 100 largest cities): 53

#39, Nashville, Tennessee Moms-per-capita (ranking among 100 largest cities): 70 Child care (ranking among 100 largest cities): 22 Schools (1 to 10 scale): 4 Maternity care (ranking among 100 largest cities): 62 Pampering score (ranking among 100 largest cities): 61

#40, Milwaukee, Wisconsin Moms-per-capita (ranking among 100 largest cities): 63 Child care (ranking among 100 largest cities): 3 Schools (1 to 10 scale): 2 Maternity care (ranking among 100 largest cities): 54 Pampering score (ranking among 100 largest cities): 76

#41, Gilbert, Arizona Moms-per-capita (ranking among 100 largest cities): 4 Child care (ranking among 100 largest cities): 81 Schools (1 to 10 scale): 9 Maternity care (ranking among 100 largest cities): 71 Pampering score (ranking among 100 largest cities): 129

#42, Baton Rouge, Louisiana Moms-per-capita (ranking among 100 largest cities): 75 Child care (ranking among 100 largest cities): 49 Schools (1 to 10 scale): 5 Maternity care (ranking among 100 largest cities): 22 Pampering score (ranking among 100 largest cities): 89

#43, Madison, Wisconsin Moms-per-capita (ranking among 100 largest cities): 92 Child care (ranking among 100 largest cities): 13 Schools (1 to 10 scale): 4 Maternity care (ranking among 100 largest cities): 37 Pampering score (ranking among 100 largest cities): 86

#44, Houston, Texas Moms-per-capita (ranking among 100 largest cities): 25 Child care (ranking among 100 largest cities): 66 Schools (1 to 10 scale): 5 Maternity care (ranking among 100 largest cities): 68 Pampering score (ranking among 100 largest cities): 84

#45, Boise City, Idaho Moms-per-capita (ranking among 100 largest cities): 77 Child care (ranking among 100 largest cities): 14 Schools (1 to 10 scale): 7 Maternity care (ranking among 100 largest cities): 47 Pampering score (ranking among 100 largest cities): 130

#46, Las Vegas, Nevada Moms-per-capita (ranking among 100 largest cities): 21 Child care (ranking among 100 largest cities): 99 Schools (1 to 10 scale): 5 Maternity care (ranking among 100 largest cities): 51 Pampering score (ranking among 100 largest cities): 75

#47, Santa Ana, California Moms-per-capita (ranking among 100 largest cities): 69 Child care (ranking among 100 largest cities): 78 Schools (1 to 10 scale): 5 Maternity care (ranking among 100 largest cities): 18 Pampering score (ranking among 100 largest cities): 84

#48, Virginia Beach, Virginia Moms-per-capita (ranking among 100 largest cities): 15 Child care (ranking among 100 largest cities): 90 Schools (1 to 10 scale): 6 Maternity care (ranking among 100 largest cities): 100 Pampering score (ranking among 100 largest cities): 60

#49, Durham, North Carolina Moms-per-capita (ranking among 100 largest cities): 26 Child care (ranking among 100 largest cities): 95 Schools (1 to 10 scale): 3 Maternity care (ranking among 100 largest cities): 33 Pampering score (ranking among 100 largest cities): 75

#50, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma Moms-per-capita (ranking among 100 largest cities): 43 Child care (ranking among 100 largest cities): 21 Schools (1 to 10 scale): 5 Maternity care (ranking among 100 largest cities): 55 Pampering score (ranking among 100 largest cities): 138

#51, San Diego, California Moms-per-capita (ranking among 100 largest cities): 78 Child care (ranking among 100 largest cities): 56 Schools (1 to 10 scale): 7 Maternity care (ranking among 100 largest cities): 63 Pampering score (ranking among 100 largest cities): 85

#52, Norfolk, Virginia Moms-per-capita (ranking among 100 largest cities): 73 Child care (ranking among 100 largest cities): 91 Schools (1 to 10 scale): 4 Maternity care (ranking among 100 largest cities): 14 Pampering score (ranking among 100 largest cities): 67

#53, Omaha, Nebraska Moms-per-capita (ranking among 100 largest cities): 32 Child care (ranking among 100 largest cities): 11 Schools (1 to 10 scale): 5 Maternity care (ranking among 100 largest cities): 46 Pampering score (ranking among 100 largest cities): 169

#54, Hialeah, Florida Moms-per-capita (ranking among 100 largest cities): 79 Child care (ranking among 100 largest cities): 19 Schools (1 to 10 scale): 5 Maternity care (ranking among 100 largest cities): 48 Pampering score (ranking among 100 largest cities): 115

#55, San Jose, California Moms-per-capita (ranking among 100 largest cities): 41 Child care (ranking among 100 largest cities): 43 Schools (1 to 10 scale): 6 Maternity care (ranking among 100 largest cities): 77 Pampering score (ranking among 100 largest cities): 117

#56, Glendale, Arizona Moms-per-capita (ranking among 100 largest cities): 65 Child care (ranking among 100 largest cities): 84 Schools (1 to 10 scale): 7 Maternity care (ranking among 100 largest cities): 26 Pampering score (ranking among 100 largest cities): 116

#57, Garland, Texas Moms-per-capita (ranking among 100 largest cities): 17 Child care (ranking among 100 largest cities): 53 Schools (1 to 10 scale): 6 Maternity care (ranking among 100 largest cities): 99 Pampering score (ranking among 100 largest cities): 110

#58, Lexington, Kentucky Moms-per-capita (ranking among 100 largest cities): 31 Child care (ranking among 100 largest cities): 26 Schools (1 to 10 scale): 7 Maternity care (ranking among 100 largest cities): 52 Pampering score (ranking among 100 largest cities): 183

#59, Tulsa, Oklahoma Moms-per-capita (ranking among 100 largest cities): 35 Child care (ranking among 100 largest cities): 45 Schools (1 to 10 scale): 5 Maternity care (ranking among 100 largest cities): 42 Pampering score (ranking among 100 largest cities): 146

#60, Albuquerque, New Mexico Moms-per-capita (ranking among 100 largest cities): 36 Child care (ranking among 100 largest cities): 46 Schools (1 to 10 scale): 6 Maternity care (ranking among 100 largest cities): 70 Pampering score (ranking among 100 largest cities): 131

#61, Greensboro, North Carolina Moms-per-capita (ranking among 100 largest cities): 42 Child care (ranking among 100 largest cities): 59 Schools (1 to 10 scale): 5 Maternity care (ranking among 100 largest cities): 67 Pampering score (ranking among 100 largest cities): 104

#62, New York, New York Moms-per-capita (ranking among 100 largest cities): 64 Child care (ranking among 100 largest cities): 8 Schools (1 to 10 scale): 5 Maternity care (ranking among 100 largest cities): 93 Pampering score (ranking among 100 largest cities): 107

#63, Aurora, Colorado Moms-per-capita (ranking among 100 largest cities): 20 Child care (ranking among 100 largest cities): 30 Schools (1 to 10 scale): 4 Maternity care (ranking among 100 largest cities): 53 Pampering score (ranking among 100 largest cities): 157

#64, St. Petersburg, Florida Moms-per-capita (ranking among 100 largest cities): 74 Child care (ranking among 100 largest cities): 18 Schools (1 to 10 scale): 5 Maternity care (ranking among 100 largest cities): 60 Pampering score (ranking among 100 largest cities): 121

#65, Indianapolis, Indiana Moms-per-capita (ranking among 100 largest cities): 54 Child care (ranking among 100 largest cities): 36 Schools (1 to 10 scale): 4 Maternity care (ranking among 100 largest cities): 49 Pampering score (ranking among 100 largest cities): 124

#66, St. Paul, Minnesota Moms-per-capita (ranking among 100 largest cities): 62 Child care (ranking among 100 largest cities): 68 Schools (1 to 10 scale): 3 Maternity care (ranking among 100 largest cities): 41 Pampering score (ranking among 100 largest cities): 83

#67, Honolulu, Hawaii Moms-per-capita (ranking among 100 largest cities): 90 Child care (ranking among 100 largest cities): 58 Schools (1 to 10 scale): 7 Maternity care (ranking among 100 largest cities): 21 Pampering score (ranking among 100 largest cities): 139

#68, Chandler, Arizona Moms-per-capita (ranking among 100 largest cities): 11 Child care (ranking among 100 largest cities): 82 Schools (1 to 10 scale): 8 Maternity care (ranking among 100 largest cities): 89 Pampering score (ranking among 100 largest cities): 139

#69, Jacksonville, Florida Moms-per-capita (ranking among 100 largest cities): 29 Child care (ranking among 100 largest cities): 29 Schools (1 to 10 scale): 5 Maternity care (ranking among 100 largest cities): 82 Pampering score (ranking among 100 largest cities): 147

#70, Winston-Salem, North Carolina Moms-per-capita (ranking among 100 largest cities): 18 Child care (ranking among 100 largest cities): 63 Schools (1 to 10 scale): 5 Maternity care (ranking among 100 largest cities): 57 Pampering score (ranking among 100 largest cities): 154

#71, Columbus, Ohio Moms-per-capita (ranking among 100 largest cities): 49 Child care (ranking among 100 largest cities): 40 Schools (1 to 10 scale): 5 Maternity care (ranking among 100 largest cities): 65 Pampering score (ranking among 100 largest cities): 139

#72, Memphis, Tennessee Moms-per-capita (ranking among 100 largest cities): 47 Child care (ranking among 100 largest cities): 41 Schools (1 to 10 scale): 4 Maternity care (ranking among 100 largest cities): 78 Pampering score (ranking among 100 largest cities): 115

#73, Chula Vista, California Moms-per-capita (ranking among 100 largest cities): 2 Child care (ranking among 100 largest cities): 55 Schools (1 to 10 scale): 7 Maternity care (ranking among 100 largest cities): 91 Pampering score (ranking among 100 largest cities): 175

#74, Long Beach, California Moms-per-capita (ranking among 100 largest cities): 67 Child care (ranking among 100 largest cities): 64 Schools (1 to 10 scale): 6 Maternity care (ranking among 100 largest cities): 66 Pampering score (ranking among 100 largest cities): 114

#75, Lubbock, Texas Moms-per-capita (ranking among 100 largest cities): 33 Child care (ranking among 100 largest cities): 16 Schools (1 to 10 scale): 6 Maternity care (ranking among 100 largest cities): 85 Pampering score (ranking among 100 largest cities): 179

#76, Fort Worth, Texas Moms-per-capita (ranking among 100 largest cities): 6 Child care (ranking among 100 largest cities): 70 Schools (1 to 10 scale): 4 Maternity care (ranking among 100 largest cities): 90 Pampering score (ranking among 100 largest cities): 123

#77, Anchorage, Alaska Moms-per-capita (ranking among 100 largest cities): 14 Child care (ranking among 100 largest cities): 44 Schools (1 to 10 scale): 7 Maternity care (ranking among 100 largest cities): 81 Pampering score (ranking among 100 largest cities): 188

#78, San Antonio, Texas Moms-per-capita (ranking among 100 largest cities): 39 Child care (ranking among 100 largest cities): 38 Schools (1 to 10 scale): 5 Maternity care (ranking among 100 largest cities): 88 Pampering score (ranking among 100 largest cities): 140

#79, Colorado Springs, Colorado Moms-per-capita (ranking among 100 largest cities): 28 Child care (ranking among 100 largest cities): 42 Schools (1 to 10 scale): 7 Maternity care (ranking among 100 largest cities): 87 Pampering score (ranking among 100 largest cities): 177

#80, Las Vegas, Nevada Moms-per-capita (ranking among 100 largest cities): 5 Child care (ranking among 100 largest cities): 98 Schools (1 to 10 scale): 3 Maternity care (ranking among 100 largest cities): 39 Pampering score (ranking among 100 largest cities): 143

#81, Toledo, Ohio Moms-per-capita (ranking among 100 largest cities): 45 Child care (ranking among 100 largest cities): 23 Schools (1 to 10 scale): 5 Maternity care (ranking among 100 largest cities): 79 Pampering score (ranking among 100 largest cities): 164

#82, Los Angeles, California Moms-per-capita (ranking among 100 largest cities): 68 Child care (ranking among 100 largest cities): 65 Schools (1 to 10 scale): 4 Maternity care (ranking among 100 largest cities): 97 Pampering score (ranking among 100 largest cities): 70

#83, Wichita, Kansas Moms-per-capita (ranking among 100 largest cities): 22 Child care (ranking among 100 largest cities): 33 Schools (1 to 10 scale): 3 Maternity care (ranking among 100 largest cities): 74 Pampering score (ranking among 100 largest cities): 161

#84, Chicago, Illinois Moms-per-capita (ranking among 100 largest cities): 71 Child care (ranking among 100 largest cities): 96 Schools (1 to 10 scale): 3 Maternity care (ranking among 100 largest cities): 61 Pampering score (ranking among 100 largest cities): 63

#85, Phoenix, Arizona Moms-per-capita (ranking among 100 largest cities): 48 Child care (ranking among 100 largest cities): 83 Schools (1 to 10 scale): 5 Maternity care (ranking among 100 largest cities): 73 Pampering score (ranking among 100 largest cities): 116

#86, Detroit, Michigan Moms-per-capita (ranking among 100 largest cities): 51 Child care (ranking among 100 largest cities): 34 Schools (1 to 10 scale): 3 Maternity care (ranking among 100 largest cities): 83 Pampering score (ranking among 100 largest cities): 129

#87, Lincoln, Nebraska Moms-per-capita (ranking among 100 largest cities): 37 Child care (ranking among 100 largest cities): 1 Schools (1 to 10 scale): 5 Maternity care (ranking among 100 largest cities): 95 Pampering score (ranking among 100 largest cities): 190

#88, Reno, Nevada Moms-per-capita (ranking among 100 largest cities): 58 Child care (ranking among 100 largest cities): 92 Schools (1 to 10 scale): 6 Maternity care (ranking among 100 largest cities): 50 Pampering score (ranking among 100 largest cities): 139

#89, Bakersfield, California Moms-per-capita (ranking among 100 largest cities): 7 Child care (ranking among 100 largest cities): 94 Schools (1 to 10 scale): 5 Maternity care (ranking among 100 largest cities): 69 Pampering score (ranking among 100 largest cities): 157

#90, Tucson, Arizona Moms-per-capita (ranking among 100 largest cities): 82 Child care (ranking among 100 largest cities): 88 Schools (1 to 10 scale): 6 Maternity care (ranking among 100 largest cities): 43 Pampering score (ranking among 100 largest cities): 130

#91, Arlington, Texas Moms-per-capita (ranking among 100 largest cities): 8 Child care (ranking among 100 largest cities): 71 Schools (1 to 10 scale): 5 Maternity care (ranking among 100 largest cities): 94 Pampering score (ranking among 100 largest cities): 158

#92, Henderson, Nevada Moms-per-capita (ranking among 100 largest cities): 50 Child care (ranking among 100 largest cities): 100 Schools (1 to 10 scale): 8 Maternity care (ranking among 100 largest cities): 96 Pampering score (ranking among 100 largest cities): 127

#93, Arlington, Virginia Moms-per-capita (ranking among 100 largest cities): 97 Child care (ranking among 100 largest cities): 75 Schools (1 to 10 scale): 6 Maternity care (ranking among 100 largest cities): 1 Pampering score (ranking among 100 largest cities): 176

#94, Corpus Christi, Texas Moms-per-capita (ranking among 100 largest cities): 30 Child care (ranking among 100 largest cities): 50 Schools (1 to 10 scale): 5 Maternity care (ranking among 100 largest cities): 75 Pampering score (ranking among 100 largest cities): 184

#95, Stockton, California Moms-per-capita (ranking among 100 largest cities): 13 Child care (ranking among 100 largest cities): 97 Schools (1 to 10 scale): 4 Maternity care (ranking among 100 largest cities): 84 Pampering score (ranking among 100 largest cities): 141

#96, Mesa, Arizona Moms-per-capita (ranking among 100 largest cities): 76 Child care (ranking among 100 largest cities): 85 Schools (1 to 10 scale): 7 Maternity care (ranking among 100 largest cities): 72 Pampering score (ranking among 100 largest cities): 140

#97, Fort Wayne, Indiana Moms-per-capita (ranking among 100 largest cities): 19 Child care (ranking among 100 largest cities): 80 Schools (1 to 10 scale): 5 Maternity care (ranking among 100 largest cities): 76 Pampering score (ranking among 100 largest cities): 182

#98, Fresno, California Moms-per-capita (ranking among 100 largest cities): 23 Child care (ranking among 100 largest cities): 87 Schools (1 to 10 scale): 5 Maternity care (ranking among 100 largest cities): 86 Pampering score (ranking among 100 largest cities): 171

#99, El Paso, Texas Moms-per-capita (ranking among 100 largest cities): 10 Child care (ranking among 100 largest cities): 93 Schools (1 to 10 scale): 6 Maternity care (ranking among 100 largest cities): 92 Pampering score (ranking among 100 largest cities): 197

#100, Laredo, Texas Moms-per-capita (ranking among 100 largest cities): 3 Child care (ranking among 100 largest cities): 73 Schools (1 to 10 scale): 4 Maternity care (ranking among 100 largest cities): 98 Pampering score (ranking among 100 largest cities): 197