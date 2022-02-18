The Daily Beast Scoops Multiple LA Press Club Awards
BEST OF THE BEST
The Daily Beast scooped up six awards at the LA Press Club’s annual National Arts & Entertainment Journalism Awards on Thursday night. Arts and culture editor Tim Teeman won four awards including best celebrity news for his piece “Exclusive: The Famous Love Keith McNally’s Restaurants. Now He Dishes on Them,” best celebrity feature by a reporter or a team for “Shakina Nayfack Just Made Trans History on TV. That's just for Starters,” and best commentary analysis/trend for “‘It’s a Sin’ Gets Brilliantly Real About Gay Sex, Shame, and AIDS.” In awarding him best theater feature for “Broadway Producer Brian Moreland on Racism, Fighting for Change, and Theater's Return,” the judges described Teeman’s work as “superior reporting.” “Evident as well as trenchant insights drawn from subject due to interviewing skills. Goes beyond the news peg to look at the broader issues involved,” the judges said.
Entertainment reporter Laura Bradley won best celebrity investigative reporting for her expose “Nicki Minaj and Husband Kenneth Petty’s Campaign to Silence His Sexual Assault Victim.” The judges said the “deeply reported story” is “exactly what good journalism does—tells the truth and prevents revisionists from attempts at cover-ups.” Senior entertainment editor Kevin Fallon won an award for best personality profile, TV/streaming for “The Jean Smartaissance Has Arrived: Inside Her Spectacular ‘Hacks’ and ‘Mare of Easttown’ Performances” a profile that the judges said charted a “long career and sudden rise to recognition by fans and critics alike.”