The Daily Beast’s Best Longreads, April 5, 2014

The Wolf Hunters of Wall Street
Michael Lewis, The New York Times Magazine
How a band of outsiders discovered that the stock market was rigged — and set out to change it.
Evan Osnos, The New Yorker
The coal industry, the politicians, the big spill—inside West Virginia’s environment crisis.
Tom Zoellner, Foreign Policy
Chinese rail is sprawling, modern, and elegant. It's also convoluted, corroding, and financially alarming. Wanna take a ride?
Rachel Giese, The Walrus
A new kind of sex ed for boys.
David Amsden, Rolling Stone
The explosion of drugs like OxyContin has given way to a heroin epidemic ravaging the least likely corners of America—like bucolic Vermont, which has just woken up to a full-blown crisis.
The Drone That Will Sail Itself Around the World
Adam Fisher, Wired
Autonomous sailing craft could be used to gather information on the vast, untraveled reaches of the world’s oceans.
