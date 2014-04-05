The Daily Beast’s Best Longreads, April 5, 2014

The Wolf Hunters of Wall Street

Michael Lewis, The New York Times Magazine

How a band of outsiders discovered that the stock market was rigged — and set out to change it.

Chemical Valley

Evan Osnos, The New Yorker

The coal industry, the politicians, the big spill—inside West Virginia’s environment crisis.

High-Speed Empire

Tom Zoellner, Foreign Policy

Chinese rail is sprawling, modern, and elegant. It's also convoluted, corroding, and financially alarming. Wanna take a ride?

The Talk

Rachel Giese, The Walrus

A new kind of sex ed for boys.

The New Face of Heroin

David Amsden, Rolling Stone

The explosion of drugs like OxyContin has given way to a heroin epidemic ravaging the least likely corners of America—like bucolic Vermont, which has just woken up to a full-blown crisis.

The Drone That Will Sail Itself Around the World

Adam Fisher, Wired

Autonomous sailing craft could be used to gather information on the vast, untraveled reaches of the world’s oceans.

