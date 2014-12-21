The Daily Beast’s Best Longreads, Dec 15-21, 2014

The Year of Outrage

Slate

From righteous fury to faux indignation, everything we got mad about in 2014—and how outrage has taken over our lives.

What Happened When Marissa Mayer Tried to Be Steve Jobs

By Nicholas Carlson, New York Times Magazine

Mayer’s goal was nothing less than to return Yahoo! to the level of the Big Four. She didn’t do it.

Inside the Universal Life Church, the Internet’s One True Religion

By Aaron Sankin

Most people know the Universal Life Church as a quick and easy place to get ordained without leaving your couch. But the history of the church, which emerged in the late '60s, is far more complicated—and fascinating.

The Unmanageables

By Sarah Ellison, Vanity Fair

When a crusading but conflict-averse billionaire bankrolls several of journalism’s most prominent mavericks to create a hard-nosed investigative news organization, it’s a recipe for turmoil. eBay founder Pierre Omidyar’s differences with First Look Media staff have been all over the press. Two top hires are out the door. Sarah Ellison asks whether First Look Media can make headlines that aren’t about itself.

The Troll Hunters

By Adrian Chen, MIT Technology Review

A group of journalists and researchers wade into ugly corners of the Internet to expose racists, creeps, and hypocrites. Have they gone too far?

In the Land of the Possible

By Evan Osnos, New Yorker

Samantha Power has the President’s ear. To what end?