The Daily Beast’s Former EIC John Avlon Runs for Congress

Former CNN political analyst and anchor John Avlon officially announced on Wednesday morning that he’s running for Congress as a Democrat in New York’s 1st congressional district.

Avlon, the former editor-in-chief of The Daily Beast, recently left CNN after 13 years at the network. At the time of his departure earlier this month, Puck first reported that he was weighing a run for office. Sources told The Daily Beast at the time that while Avlon was seriously considering the bid he had yet to make a final decision and no paperwork had been filed.

With the district’s deadline to declare approaching in early April, Avlon finally jumped into the race this week.

In announcing his run to Newsday, he said he plans to fight for abortion rights and push for measures against climate change.

“We need to build the broadest possible coalition to defeat Donald Trump, defend our democracy and win back Congress from his MAGA minions, because they don't even seem interested in solving problems anymore,” he told the news outlet.

Prior to announcing a run, Avlon seemingly hinted on social media that he was close to jumping into the ring. On Monday, he shared a New York Times article about how Democrats hope to regain majority control of the House via electoral victories in New York. “Democrats Hope that the Road to Winning Back the House goes through Long Island…,” tweeted Avlon, who resides in the Long Island village of Sag Harbor with his wife Margaret Hoover, a political pundit, host of PBS Firing Line, and a great-granddaughter of President Herbert Hoover.

During his final appearances on CNN this month, Avlon said that he was looking towards a “new chapter and a new adventure,” though he didn’t explicitly state his future plans. He penned a final op-ed for the network urging Americans to not “tune out the news” and become cynical about politics, all while quoting both former Rep. Liz Cheney and President Theodore Roosevelt.

“The great challenge of being a citizen of a democratic republic is that we the people are responsible,” Avlon wrote. “We cannot simply wait for someone to come save us. Democracy is our responsibility. That is the opportunity and the obligation of being alive at this time in the United States of America.”

Avlon began his career as a speechwriter for former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani and was a founder of the “centrist” No Labels political movement. As a Democrat, he’ll look to flip a seat that has been held by Republicans since 2015. After four-term incumbent Lee Zeldin retired in 2022 to mount an ultimately unsuccessful run for New York governor, GOP Rep. Nick LaLota easily defeated Democrat opponent Bridget Fleming by 11 points. Trump easily carried the district in the last two presidential elections.

Avlon will also have to contend with a crowded Democratic primary field. Among his challengers are former New York State Senator Jim Gaughran and organic chemist Nancy Goroff, who was defeated by Zeldin in 2020 by 12 points.