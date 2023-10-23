Daily Beast’s Bredderman Wins NJ-SPJ Excellence in Journalism Award
Daily Beast senior researcher William Bredderman was named as one of the winners of the New Jersey Society of Professional Journalists’ 2023 Excellence in Journalism Awards on Sunday. Bredderman received the digital Best Investigative Story honor in the awards’ Metro division for his December investigation “Company in Probe of Dem Senator Bob Menendez Tied to His Crooked Donors.” The article exposed ties between IS EG Halal—a company which figured in a federal investigation into Sen. Bob Menendez (D-NJ)—and a pair of New Jersey businessmen involved in separate schemes involving organized crime and bank fraud who had both donated money to the senator. The awards recognize “the best coverage of the Garden State by outlets in New Jersey, New York City and Philadelphia.”