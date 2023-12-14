While most of the world moved on from NFTs more than a year ago, they’re still a hot commodity in Donald Trump’s world.

On Tuesday, the former president announced the release of a new “Mugshot Edition” of Trump Digital Trading Cards; on Wednesday, The Daily Show guest host Kal Penn brutally mocked the fundraising scheme, describing the cards as “a perfect gift for the dad you stopped talking to.”

“I wish I loved anything as much as Trump loves scamming his own supporters,” Penn said of the announcement. Because while anyone who wants to fork over $99 can own a trading card featuring a drawing of a half-robot Trump, the real prize is this: anyone who buys all 47 different cards will be sent a piece of the actual suit the ex-POTUS was wearing the day he was booked at Georgia’s Fulton County Jail.

“Look, if you’re thinking, ‘This isn’t funny. He’s tricking people out of their hard-earned money for pieces of fabric from Indicted Men’s Wearhouse,’ let’s be honest. It’s not like this money was going to otherwise end up in a Roth IRA,” Penn said. “It was either an NFT of Trump or a second pet snake.”

That Trump’s previous NFT collections have actually sold out makes Penn think that it’s something Biden should be taking credit for. “Because if you can afford to blow five grand on a piece of a suit with mustard stains, the economy must be doing pretty good.”

Penn confessed that he actually thinks they’re all “pretty cool” cards—because where else are you going to get to see Trump as a robot or with lighting hands? But Penn doesn’t understand why the cards don’t depict any of Trump’s actual accomplishments.

“Like, where’s the card showing Trump tackling a doctor who’s about to perform an abortion?” Penn wants to know. “Where’s the one of him heroically catapulting a refugee child far away from his family?”

Penn was amused that that latter scenario earned some not-as-favorable responses from the audience; “Oh, was that too much for you?” he asked.