‘The Daily Show’ Gives Up Fact-Checking Trump’s ‘Concentrated Bullsh*t’

For the better part of a year, The Daily Show correspondent Desi Lydic has been fact-checking Donald Trump. But after the second presidential debate this past Sunday, she’s done.

Lydic returned Tuesday night for her recurring segment, “What the Actual Fact?” and began by comparing the debate to “another day the beach” in that when it was over she had to “spend 45 minutes in the shower just to feel clean again.” But before she could start checking facts, she gave up and started walking off the set.

When host Trevor Noah called her back, she channeled many of the country’s real fact-checkers in describing the work as “noble craft” that takes “depth of knowledge, research, a skillful, analytic mind.”

“And I am done wasting that on Donald Trump,” she continued. “It’s not even that the man lies. It’s more like he rejects the very idea that the point of language is to describe reality.” Just for fun, she gave it one go by showing a montage of Trump “lying at the debate,” including claims that he was against the Iraq War before it began and that he never told voters to “check out a sex tape.”

“Yep, it’s like someone scraped the resin from the side of the debate, just concentrated bullshit,” Lydic remarked. “But like I said, I’m out. He’s your problem now, Trevor!”