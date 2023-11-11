CHEAT SHEET
‘The Donna Reed Show’ Star Janet Landgard Dies at 75
Janet Landgard, the actress known for her roles in The Swimmer, Land Raiders and The Donna Reed Show died this week after a brief battle with brain cancer, her co-star Paul Petersen from The Donna Reed Show confirmed on Facebook. Landgard got her start on The Donna Reed Show before appearing on My Three Sons and The Swimmer, the 1968 Frank Perry film that saw Langard portray the memorable Julie Ann Hooper. “We were always close no matter the time or distance,” Petersen wrote of his co-star. “You will always be with me, Janet…in my heart, and on that television signal spreading out through the universe.”