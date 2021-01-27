The Doomsday Bank Robbers Who Rained Gunfire on California

A true-crime podcast is nothing if it can’t paint a vivid picture of its central events while also drawing listeners into its tale with first-person accounts, contextual historical background, and compelling and insightful characters. Norco ’80, fortunately, hits all those marks, and moreover, it has a story that’s not only gripping in its own right but boasts considerable relevance for today, when issues of discriminatory cops and law-enforcement militarization are at the forefront of the national conversation.

Produced and hosted by Antonia Cereijido, Norco ’80 (out now) shines a spotlight on an infamous bank heist staged on March 9, 1980, in Norco, California, a quiet hamlet about an hour east of Los Angeles in the Inland Empire. On that fateful day, five men—mastermind and ringleader George Wayne Smith, his housemate and former coworker Chris Harven, Chris’ brother Russell Harven, and siblings Manuel and Belisaro Delgado—stormed downtown’s Security Pacific Bank in ski masks and military fatigues, collecting as much cash as they could in two minutes, which was the amount of time they estimated they had before police arrived. It was a well-orchestrated plot, but as so often happens with such crimes, fate intervened—in this case, via an officer right around the corner who was able to arrive at the scene sooner than anticipated.

At which point, all hell broke loose, because Smith and his cohorts had come armed to the teeth with AR-15s, homemade bombs, knives, machetes, and even a samurai sword. And they didn’t hesitate to use their firepower on anyone who got in their way.