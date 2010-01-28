The End of Don't Ask, Don't Tell?

CHEAT SHEET
When President Obama promised to end Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell in his State of the Union address Wednesday, it seems he actually meant it: Marc Ambinder at The Atlantic writes that before the announcement, Obama consulted with Defense Secretary Robert Gates and Admiral Mike Mullen, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, both of whom signed off on the language. Now, Gates’ spokesman says, “The department leadership is actively working on an implementation plan and will have more to say about it next week.” Ambinder concludes that “Obama’s pledge to repeal Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell was more than words—he’s instructed the military to get it done as soon as Congress repeals the law.” A Senate hearing is set for February 9.