CHEAT SHEET
ALL ABOUT FALL
The Fall Essentials Sale at Adidas Is All About the Must-Haves for the Season
There’s a lot going on in the world of athleisure, but adidas has really come into its own in the last few years. There’s a lot to love about adidas’ commitment to crafting athleticwear that everyone can enjoy. Add some of the hardest-working gear to your arsenal for 20% off during the brand’s Fall Essentials Sale. Use the code FALLSALE at checkout and you’ll get 20% off all the things you could need to stay stylish and warm for fall. Choose from best-sellers like the Essentials 3-Stripes Joggers, down to $36. Made from a blend of super-soft polyester fleece and cotton, these classic pants have a tapered leg for a more modern profile. Or if shoes are more your focus, the classic NMD_R1 Shoes are a sleek, signature sneaker from the brand. Down to $104, the Boost midsole gives you the most responsive cushioning the brand has ever created. Plus, the EVA midsole means you’re cushioned the whole way through. There’s so much to choose from this sale, so now’s your chance to get geared up. | Shop at adidas >
Scouted selects products independently and prices reflect what was available at the time of publish. Sign up for our newsletter for more recommendations and deals. Curious about a specific product or brand? Let us know! If you buy something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.