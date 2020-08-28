The Fight to Get People to Wear Face Masks in Bars

Bartenders and bar owners are on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic. And one of the greatest challenges facing them today is getting their customers to wear face masks.

On this special episode of the award-winning podcast Life Behind Bars, co-hosts David Wondrich and Noah Rothbaum talk to three top bartenders—Neal Bodenheimer from New Orleans, Alex Jump from Denver and Masa Urushido from New York—about this important issue. They discuss how patrons have reacted to wearing masks in their establishments and offer advice on how to conduct these occasionally fraught conversations.

So mix yourself a drink and listen to this important episode of Life Behind Bars: What I’ve Learned. Cheers!

Life Behind Bars features Half Full’s editor Noah Rothbaum and its Senior Drinks Columnist David Wondrich as they discuss the greatest bartenders and greatest cocktails of all time. It won the 2018 Tales of the Cocktail Spirited Award for the world’s best drinks podcast.

Edited by Alex Skjong