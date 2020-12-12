The First Modern Victim of Fake News Was a Socialist

The new David Fincher film, Mank, now on Netflix, features a surprising plot point: muckraking author and longtime socialist Upton Sinclair's race for governor of California in 1934. Sinclair, leading an unprecedented mass movement, won the Democratic primary in a landslide and appeared headed for victory in November. Then, a new alliance of Republicans, conservative Democrats, big business titans and Hollywood moguls rallied to destroy his candidacy.

Mank suggests that Herman J. Mankiewicz was so outraged by MGM producer Irving Thalberg and newspaper baron William Randolph Hearst leading the charge against Sinclair that he relished the task of writing Citizen Kane for Orson Welles and then stuck with it despite pressure to walk away when the going got rough. This, of course, is pure fiction. The role of the studios in stopping Sinclair is based on fact, however.

Featured in the Fincher film are the bogus newsreels produced by the revered Thalberg, which did have an enormous impact on the campaign and could be considered the first “attack ads” on a screen, precursors for their dominance in the coming era of television. Missing in Mank, however, are the other innovations surfacing in the anti-Sinclair drive, which together with those MGM movie shorts essentially invented the modern election campaign as we know it.