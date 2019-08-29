The Five Distinct Levels of Donald Trump Ass-Kissing, Explained

The last three years have taught us that Donald Trump enjoys sycophancy as few presidents have. As Carlos Lozada wrote in The Washington Post, “Some are born Trump sycophants. Some achieve Trump sycophancy. And some have Trump sycophancy thrust upon them—since he’s a star, they let him do that.”

Married to his love of having his boots licked, Trump has an obsession with propaganda that feels more than a little fascistic, and the Republican Party has largely obliged by sucking up to Trump in the way he longs for. Everyone from the supposedly wonkish Paul Ryan to the formerly brave iconoclast Lindsey Graham has eventually kneeled down to kiss the ring…among other things. Monday was an especially big day in Trump sycophancy because Tom Cotton, a young Republican senator considered the future of the GOP, went to die on the “Greenland is just a smart purchase” hill, arguing that the former reality television host was “crazy like a fox.”

It was proof positive that Trump can say anything and members of the GOP will back him up. But there are shades and nuances. Through hours of interneting, I have divined the different circles of Trumpian sycophancy. The guide for Trump’s propagandists is Dante’s Inferno. Each successive level plummets deeper into the abyss of suck-up-ery. There are nine levels in Dante’s Inferno, but only five in Trump’s, because in the age of Twitter we have much shorter attention spans than people did in the 14th century.