‘The Flash’ Star Ezra Miller Pleads Guilty in No-Jail Deal

Troubled actor Ezra Miller pleaded guilty Friday to a reduced charge of unlawful trespassing and was given a no-jail sentence: a $500 fine, a year of probation, and a raft of requirements including mental health treatment and a ban on alcohol and drugs. The Flash star copped a plea after being charged with stealing booze from a Vermont neighbor’s home—just one in a series of disturbing incidents that included assault and harassment arrests in Hawaii and allegations of choking a woman in Iceland. Miller has called the behavior “a time of intense crisis” and said they are getting treatment for “complex mental health issues.”