The 'Fresh Prince' Calls C-SPAN

Tuesday morning's edition of Washington Journal on C-SPAN opened up the phone lines to discuss Congress' potential role in negotiations with Iran. While most callers voiced their opinions on the matter, one caller named Jack Strickland began by explaining how he came to be from Bel Air, California. Fans of The Fresh Prince of Bel Air may find the story familiar.

Sadly, Mr. Strickland was cut off before he could offer his thoughts on how much influence Congress should have in the Iran negotiations.