‘The Godfather’ Star James Caan Died from a Heart Attack
RIP
James Caan, a Bronx native whose trademark blend of brooding wit shone through iconic roles in films like The Godfather, Misery, and Elf, died from a heart attack and coronary artery disease, TMZ reports. The actor, who died earlier this month at the age of 82 suffered from chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, also known as COPD, and congestive heart failure, according to his death certificate. Speaking with ABC last year, the onetime Sonny Corleone said he was happy to be able to continue working into his octogenarian era. “I can’t take it easy,” he said. “I enjoy working. I love to work with good people. I have more fun when I’m working, because I get to know new people, and mostly good people, you know?” Caan’s family has confirmed his death on Twitter, and his manager, Matt DelPiano, offered a warm tribute statement: “Jimmy was one of the greatest. Not only was he one of the best actors our business has ever seen, he was funny, loyal, caring and beloved.”