Jennifer Coolidge Lives—and Lights Up the Golden Globes Red Carpet

Jennifer Coolidge, Billy Porter, Letitia Wright, Jessica Chastain, and Margot Robbie led Hollywood in a glitzy, stylish game of dress-up at the first awards’ red carpet of 2023.

The first major red carpet of 2023 dawned with people still crabbily returning to work after Christmas, and under the not-inconsiderable pressure to shock and surprise people after a week-plus of ever-more-bonkers revelations from Prince Harry’s memoir. Good luck Hollywood people at the Golden Globes 2023, you have much work to do!

First excellent job: those shady White Lotus gays did not sink La Coolidge. She lives! And she stole the red carpet, alongside others including Letitia Wright, Billy Porter, Margot Robbie, Eddie Redmayne, Jeremy Pope, and Quinta Brunson.

Letitia Wright in Prada.

Letitia Wright attends the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California.

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Jennifer Coolidge in Dolce and Gabbana.

Jennifer Coolidge attends the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California.

Monica Schipper/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images

Margot Robbie in Chanel.

Margot Robbie attends the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California.

Matt Winkelmeyer/FilmMagic

Quinta Brunson

Quinta Brunson attends the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California.

Matt Winkelmeyer/FilmMagic

Billy Porter

Billy Porter attends the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California.

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Lily James in custom Versace.

Lily James attends the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California.

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Anya Taylor-Joy

Anya Taylor-Joy at the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards held at The Beverly Hilton on January 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California.

Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images

Jessica Chastain

Jessica Chastain attends the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California.

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Eddie Redmayne rocking the rosette—the Carrie Bradshaw signature is crossing genders

Eddie Redmayne arrives at the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California.

Todd Williamson/NBC via Getty Images

Michelle Williams

Michelle Williams attends the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California.

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Angela Bassett

Angela Bassett at the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards held at The Beverly Hilton on January 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California.

Kevork Djansezian/NBC via Getty Images

Jamie Lee Curtis

Jamie Lee Curtis attends the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California.

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Michaela Jaé Rodriguez

Michaela Jaé Rodriguez attends the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California.

Matt Winkelmeyer/FilmMagic

Jeremy Pope

Jeremy Pope attends the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California.

Matt Winkelmeyer/FilmMagic

Niecy Nash-Betts

Niecy Nash-Betts arrives at the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California.

Todd Williamson/NBC

Kaley Cuoco

Kaley Cuoco attends the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California.

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Domhnall Gleason

Domhnall Gleeson arrives for the 80th annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton hotel in Beverly Hills, California, on January 10, 2023.

Frederic J. Brown/AFP via Getty Images

Chloe Flower

Chloe Flower celebrates the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards with Moët And Chandon at The Beverly Hilton on January 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California.

Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Moët and Chandon

Damien Chazelle

Damien Chazelle arrives at the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California.

Kevork Djansezian/NBC via Getty Images

Daisy Edgar-Jones

Daisy Edgar-Jones attends the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California.

Matt Winkelmeyer/FilmMagic

Emma D’Arcy

Emma D’Arcy attends the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California.

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Viola Davis

Viola Davis attends the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California.

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Laverne Cox

Laverne Cox attends the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California.

Monica Schipper/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images

Colman Domingo: in custom Dolce and Gabbana suit: “I want to shine tonight like a black diamond.”

Colman Domingo arrives at the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California.

Todd Williamson/NBC/NBC via Getty Images

Jenny Slate: in green Rodarte, wanting to look like a woman “about to turn into a magical plant.”

Jenny Slate attends the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California.

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Donald Glover

Donald Glover attends the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California.

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Megan Salter

Megan Stalter attends the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California.

Daniele Venturelli/WireImage

Jay Ellis

Jay Ellis arrives for the 80th annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton hotel in Beverly Hills, California, on January 10, 2023.

Frederic J. Brown/AFP via Getty Images

Glen Powell

Glen Powell attends the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California.

Matt Winkelmeyer/FilmMagic

Monica Ahanonu

Monica Ahanonu celebrates the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards with Moët And Chandon at The Beverly Hilton on January 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California.

Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Moët and Chandon

Jennifer Hudson

Jennifer Hudson arrives at the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California.

Todd Williamson/NBC

Sheryl Lee Ralph in Custom Aliette.

Sheryl Lee Ralph arrives for the 80th annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton hotel in Beverly Hills, California, on January 10, 2023.

Frederic J. Brown/AFP via Getty Images

Abby Elliott

Abby Elliott attends the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Justin Hurwitz

Justin Hurwitz arrives for the 80th annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton hotel in Beverly Hills, California, on January 10, 2023.

Frederic J. Brown/Getty Images

Jean Smart

Jean Smart attends the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California.

Amy Sussman

Austin Butler

Austin Butler attends the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California.

Frazer Harrison/WireImage

Andrew Garfield

Andrew Garfield arrives for the 80th annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton hotel in Beverly Hills, California, on January 10, 2023.

Frederic J. Brown/Getty Images

Sarah Polley

Sarah Polley attends the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California.

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Heidi Klum

Heidi Klum attends the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Britt Lower

Britt Lower attends the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California.

Daniele Venturelli/WireImage

Rhea Seehorn in Naeem Khan.

Rhea Seehorn attends the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California.

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Ana de Armas

Ana de Armas attends the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California.

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Henry Winkler

Henry Winkler attends the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California.

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Monica Barbaro

Monica Barbaro arrives for the 80th annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton hotel in Beverly Hills, California, on January 10, 2023.

Frederic J. Brown/AFP via Getty Images

Liza Koshy

Liza Koshy attends the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California.

Monica Schipper/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images

Tim Burton

Tim Burton arrives for the 80th annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton hotel in Beverly Hills, California, on January 10, 2023.

Frederic J. Brown/AFP via Getty Images

Elizabeth Debicki

Elizabeth Debicki attends the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California.

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Natasha Lyonne

Natasha Lyonne arrives to the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California.

Kevork Djansezian/NBC

Hannah Einbinder

Hannah Einbinder attends the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Ana Gasteyer

Ana Gasteyer arrives at the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California.

Trae Patton/NBC

Julia Garner

Julia Garner attends the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California.

Matt Winkelmeyer

Jenna Ortega

Jenna Ortega attends the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images