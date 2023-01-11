Jennifer Coolidge Lives—and Lights Up the Golden Globes Red Carpet

The first major red carpet of 2023 dawned with people still crabbily returning to work after Christmas, and under the not-inconsiderable pressure to shock and surprise people after a week-plus of ever-more-bonkers revelations from Prince Harry’s memoir. Good luck Hollywood people at the Golden Globes 2023, you have much work to do!
First excellent job: those shady White Lotus gays did not sink La Coolidge. She lives! And she stole the red carpet, alongside others including Letitia Wright, Billy Porter, Margot Robbie, Eddie Redmayne, Jeremy Pope, and Quinta Brunson.
Letitia Wright in Prada.
Jennifer Coolidge in Dolce and Gabbana.
Margot Robbie in Chanel.
Quinta Brunson
Billy Porter
Lily James in custom Versace.
Anya Taylor-Joy
Jessica Chastain
Eddie Redmayne rocking the rosette—the Carrie Bradshaw signature is crossing genders
Michelle Williams
Angela Bassett
Jamie Lee Curtis
Michaela Jaé Rodriguez
Jeremy Pope
Niecy Nash-Betts
Kaley Cuoco
Domhnall Gleason
Chloe Flower
Damien Chazelle
Daisy Edgar-Jones
Emma D’Arcy
Viola Davis
Laverne Cox
Colman Domingo: in custom Dolce and Gabbana suit: “I want to shine tonight like a black diamond.”
Jenny Slate: in green Rodarte, wanting to look like a woman “about to turn into a magical plant.”
Donald Glover
Megan Salter
Jay Ellis
Glen Powell
Monica Ahanonu
Jennifer Hudson
Sheryl Lee Ralph in Custom Aliétte.
Abby Elliott
Justin Hurwitz
Jean Smart
Austin Butler
Andrew Garfield
Sarah Polley
Heidi Klum
Britt Lower
Rhea Seehorn in Naeem Khan.
Ana de Armas
Henry Winkler
Monica Barbaro
Liza Koshy
Tim Burton
Elizabeth Debicki
Natasha Lyonne
Hannah Einbinder
Ana Gasteyer
Julia Garner
Jenna Ortega