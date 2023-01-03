The Golden Globes Managed to Snag Some Stars After All

In exactly a week (yes, on a Tuesday), NBC will broadcast the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards after boycotting the ceremony in 2022 following allegations of racism and bribery within the Hollywood Foreign Press Association. Emmy-winning comedian Jerrod Carmichael will host. Comedy legend Eddie Murphy will receive the honorary Cecil B. DeMille Award. And Ryan Murphy will take home the Carol Burnett Award for his achievements in television.

However, questions have been raised as to whether any of the night’s nominees or other famous guests will actually attend the controversial ceremony, or if audience shots will reveal a sea of empty chairs and unopened champagne bottles.

Well, we finally have our answer, and it looks like a decent amount of celebrities are ready to show their faces again at the notably boozy awards show.

On Tuesday, the HFPA teased some of next week’s presenter lineup, which includes Best Actress nominee for Blonde, Ana de Armas; Best Supporting Actress nominee for Everything Everywhere All At Once, Jamie Lee Curtis; and Niecy Nash-Betts, who’s up for Best Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Television Film for Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story.

Saturday Night Live alum Ana Gasteyer will also present, as will Colman Domingo, Natasha Lyonne, Billy Porter, Michaela Jaé Rodriguez, Nicole Byer, Tracy Morgan, and Quentin Tarantino.

Variety confirmed that Steven Speilberg, Tony Kushner, and Michelle Williams will be in attendance, representing their five-time nominated film The Fabelmans. So will the team behind Disney’s Turning Red, nominated for Best Animated Film. Park Chan-Wook will be present for his nominated film Decision To Leave. All Quiet on the Western Front stars Felix Kammerer and Daniel Brühl are also confirmed. And Elvis—aka Best Actor nominee Austin Butler—will be in the building.

Other confirmed nominated guests include Sheryl Lee Ralph for Abbott Elementary, Jessica Chastain for George and Tammy, Kevin Costner for Yellowstone, The Crown’s Elizabeth Debicki, Wednesday’s Jenna Ortega, Ozark and Inventing Anna double nominee Julia Garner, Hacks stars Jean Smart and Hannah Einbinder, The Flight Attendant’s Kaley Cuoco, and Jeremy Allen White from The Bear.

The outlet also reported that Andrew Garfield, who’s nominated for his performance in Under The Banner of Heaven, is “likely” to come. Similarly, Daniel Craig, a Best Actor nominee for Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, will “most likely” make an appearance.

While this is a relatively short list of stars, it seems like Hollywood has mostly forgiven the HFPA for its past transgressions, which included not having any Black members in the past two decades. Since receiving backlash from NBC, Time’s Up, and other celebrities following a damning L.A. Times expose in 2021, the association has admitted six Black members to the organization. This is not a big or impactful number, even for the relatively small voting body, but the fact that the HFPA can at least be nudged into making steps toward more diversity seems to be enough to win back NBC and some of Hollywood’s biggest A-listers.

So far, the only celebrity to confirm that they won’t be in attendance is Best Actor nominee for The Whale, Brendan Fraser, who accused former HFPA president Philip Berk of groping him at a luncheon in 2003. “No, I will not participate,” Fraser told GQ in November. “It’s because of the history that I have with them. And my mother didn’t raise a hypocrite. You can call me a lot of things, but not that.”

We’ll see what other big names show up at The Beverly Hilton—and what cringey acknowledgements the HFPA will make about their previous missteps—when the 80th Annual Golden Globes airs live on NBC and Peacock on Jan. 10.